FNE at Mediterrane Film Festival 2024: Showcasing Malta’s Film Industry

VALLETTA: The second edition of the Mediterrane Film Festival (22 - 30 June 2024) continued to build and expand on the themes of last year’s successful launch edition with a series of stunning events showcasing Malta’s unique advantages as one of Europe’s leading film locations.

At a stunning event at Malta’s ancient Fort St Angelo Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech in a keynote speech emphasised how the festival was shining a light on Malta’s film industry.

"I know the conversations started this week will lead to many more shoots in Malta. Bringing many more jobs for Maltese crew. Helping us build up skills and capacity in the sector. Helping us build a world class film industry in Malta. That’s why the Mediterrane Film Festival is so important to Malta," said Grech.

The festival brings together the countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea across North Africa, the Middle East and Europe with the concept “Unity through Film” which could not be more timely.

Fifteen films screened in the Competition, seven films were seen Out of Competition, and seven films in the environment-themed Mare Nostrum section. They were topped up by 14 immersive projects in Future Visions, curated by Michel Reilhac. Teresa Cavina is the Artistic Director of the festival.

The glittering event at the ancient Fort St Angelo offered guests the chance to sample cuisine from the many countries bordering the Mediterranean from Morocco to Lebanon to Spain.

The organisers of the festival used Malta and Valletta’s historic heritage as venues for its many master classes, panels and screenings. One of the highlights was an outdoor screening of Jurassic World Dominion at St George’s Square in the heart of Valletta that included a Q&A with the director Colin Trevorrow. The film was shot mostly in Malta and the largely Maltese audience were treated to the sight of dinosaurs in St George’s Square and the streets of Malta. Jurassic World 4 is set to shoot in Malta among other locations later this year.

