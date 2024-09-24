GO to Invest 5 m EUR in Maltese Original Content

VALLETTA: The leading Maltese telecommunication company GO will invest 5 m EUR in original content for the TV channel TOKIS over the coming years.

The announcement was made by Nikhil Patil, CEO at GO plc during the first TOKIS awards held last week.

"Today TOKIS is one of the most viewed channels in Malta with over 5 million views monthly. It has grown considerably and will be viewed and enjoyed by thousands across 3 continents as the GO TV app will become available to Maltese expats worldwide," said Nikhil Patil, quoted by the local media.

TOKIS was launched by GO in 2022 and it then received 2.4 m EUR for Maltese productions. The channel offers local productions, including exclusive productions.