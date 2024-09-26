FNE Oscar Watch 2025: Malta Selects Castillo as Oscar Bid

VALLETTA: Abigail Mallia’s feature film Castillo has been selected as Malta’s candidate for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Following the death of her father, Amanda seeks out her long estranged mother, who at their first meeting confesses to having killed two men in retribution for the assassination of her sister, the popular writer K. Penza back in 1986.

Castillo is based on Clare Azzopardi’s novel under the same title, a first adult novel shortlisted for the 2019 National Book Prize.

Abigail Mallia and writer/producer Carlos DeBattista produced the film through their independent company Take Two, which was also behind Mallia’s debut feature Limestone Cowboy (2019).

Castillo received the Film Adaptation Fund from Malta’s National Book Council (NBC) in 2021. It was released in Maltese cinemas on 21 September 2024.

The 2025 Oscars shortlists will be announced on 17 December 2024, the nominations will be unveiled on 17 January 2025 and the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025.