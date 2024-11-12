Malta’s NAO Confirms Success of Incentive Scheme

VALLETTA: The financial incentive scheme, including the 40% cash rebate implemented by the Malta Film Commission proved to be successful, says a report issued by the National Audit Office (NAO) in Malta.

The NAO report also shows that between 2018 and 2023, the Commission awarded 3.4 m EUR to local film producers through financial incentive schemes. Between September 2018 and August 2023, the commission awarded 143.8 m EUR in relation to the cash rebate scheme, according to Malta Today.