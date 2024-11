VALLETTA: Action thriller Mutiny directed by Jean-François Richet and starring Jason Statham has wrapped shooting in Malta after several weeks. The UK production is taking advantage of the 40% cash rebate implemented by the Malta Film Commission .

An unofficial announcement of the wrap was an Instagram post of Maltese cinematographer Mark Zammit Cordina, which was republished by the local media. The post shows Jason Statham, Mark Zammit Cordina and other crew members with the caption: “That’s a wrap!”.

Mutiny was also shot in the UK, produced by MadRiver Pictures and Punch Palace Productions.

Its cast includes Adrian Lester, Annabel Wallis, Lee Charles and Lithuanian actor Arnas Fedaravičius, among others.