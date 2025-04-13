German TV Series Zielfahnder V Shoots in Malta

Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech and Minister for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government Owen Bonnici on the set of Zielfahnder V

VALLETTA: German 90-minute TV series Zielfahnder V directed by Stephen Lacant is currently shooting in Malta.

The production is benefiting from the Malta Film Commission’s 40% Cash Rebate programme and it will be filming across six locations, including Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, St Julians, and the Birgu Waterfront, according to a press release.

The series employs a total of 116 crew members, 100 of whom are Maltese and Gozitan crew members.

Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech and Minister for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government Owen Bonnici visited the set, commending the crew’s work and the international collaboration.

