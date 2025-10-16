Jake Gyllenhaal Shoots Road House 2 in Malta

VALLETTA: Road House 2 directed by Ilya Naishuller and starring American actor Jake Gyllenhaal is currently shooting in Malta, using the local cash rebate scheme.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech, who visited the set together with Minister for Culture, Lands and Local Government Owen Bonnici, said that Malta has a film industry that works all year round and more.

The filming is taking place on the streets of Valletta, at the Maritime Museum, and at Fort Ricarli, among others.

Dave Bautista, Leila George, and Aldis Hodge also joined the cast. Ilya Naishuller is replacing Guy Ritchie, who directed the first film of the franchise.

Atlas Entertainment and Nine Stories Productions are producing.