Arts Council Malta Sharpens Global Strategy for Local Producers

VALLETTA: Arts Council Malta has launched a series of initiatives designed to help local film professionals transition from standalone project development to sustainable, long-term international coproductions.

The strategy kicked off with the recent Co-Production Roadmap Masterclass, which drew 28 applications from Maltese filmmakers and producers. Led by Jennifer Sabbah-Immagine, founder of The Copro Agency, the programme covered legal and financial frameworks, international funding sources, and partnership negotiations. It also featured one-on-one consultations to provide tailored project feedback and address common industry pitfalls.

"Through our previous events and consultations, we identified a significant demand for guidance on co-productions," said Lyona Xuereb Gatt, Head of the Domestic Film Development & Strategy Unit. "We noticed several misconceptions and uncertainties about the process. This is precisely why we decided to develop the Co-Production Roadmap: to provide clarity, practical guidance, and a structured pathway."

The Council's next initiative will focus on market viability and audience engagement. The Audience Design Workshops will be led by international consultant Síle Culley on 6 – 9 October 2026. Maltese production companies that received development funding in 2024 or 2025 can apply till 10 August 2026.

Go to the Arts Council Malta website for more information.