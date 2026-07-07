07-07-2026

Arts Council Malta Sharpens Global Strategy for Local Producers

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    VALLETTA: Arts Council Malta has launched a series of initiatives designed to help local film professionals transition from standalone project development to sustainable, long-term international coproductions.

    The strategy kicked off with the recent Co-Production Roadmap Masterclass, which drew 28 applications from Maltese filmmakers and producers. Led by Jennifer Sabbah-Immagine, founder of The Copro Agency, the programme covered legal and financial frameworks, international funding sources, and partnership negotiations. It also featured one-on-one consultations to provide tailored project feedback and address common industry pitfalls.

    "Through our previous events and consultations, we identified a significant demand for guidance on co-productions," said Lyona Xuereb Gatt, Head of the Domestic Film Development & Strategy Unit. "We noticed several misconceptions and uncertainties about the process. This is precisely why we decided to develop the Co-Production Roadmap: to provide clarity, practical guidance, and a structured pathway."

    The Council's next initiative will focus on market viability and audience engagement. The Audience Design Workshops will be led by international consultant Síle Culley on 6 – 9 October 2026. Maltese production companies that received development funding in 2024 or 2025 can apply till 10 August 2026.

    Go to the Arts Council Malta website for more information.

    Published in Malta

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