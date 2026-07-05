Great Siege Drama Series to Be Shot in Malta

VALLETTA: An eight-part television drama titled The Order, based on Peter Portelli’s 2023 historical fiction novel about the 1565 Great Siege of Malta, is officially in development. The project was announced by Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech at the closing ceremony of the Mediterrane Film Festiva l and will be produced by UK’s Little Island Productions and Hopefield in association with the Malta Film Commission .

Malta will serve as the primary filming location, with production scheduled to begin in 2027.

Written by award-winning British dramatist Stephen Poliakoff, the series will be a high-stakes political thriller exploring the clash of politics, faith, and survival during the historic Ottoman assault.

Maltese writer Peter Portelli, who spent two years researching the novel with help from Maltese historians Giovanni Bonello and Arnold Cassola, will serve as an executive producer. Details regarding casting, directing, financing, and international distribution are yet to be announced.

Driven by competitive tax incentives, versatile historic backdrops, and specialized filming tanks, Malta continues to successfully pitch itself as a go-to production hub for global filmmakers.

The 4th Mediterrane Film Festival was held 22 – 28 June 2026.