Great Siege Drama Series to Be Shot in Malta

Malta will serve as the primary filming location, with production scheduled to begin in 2027.
Written by award-winning British dramatist Stephen Poliakoff, the series will be a high-stakes political thriller exploring the clash of politics, faith, and survival during the historic Ottoman assault.
Maltese writer Peter Portelli, who spent two years researching the novel with help from Maltese historians Giovanni Bonello and Arnold Cassola, will serve as an executive producer. Details regarding casting, directing, financing, and international distribution are yet to be announced.
Driven by competitive tax incentives, versatile historic backdrops, and specialized filming tanks, Malta continues to successfully pitch itself as a go-to production hub for global filmmakers.
The 4th Mediterrane Film Festival was held 22 – 28 June 2026.