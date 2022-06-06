FESTIVALS: UnderhillFest 2022 Ready to Start in Montenegro

The programme includes an international selection and a regional selection, a short films selection, an Out of Competition part and an In Focus segment organised in collaboration with the Women’s Rights Center.
After a two years pause the festival is resuming the Teen Docs – school of documentary film for high school students.
The Rossellinis (Italy, Lithuania) by Alessandro Rossellini will open the festival and Faith and Branko (Serbia, UK) by Catherine Harte will close it.
INTERNATIONAL SELECTION:
How to Save a Dear Friend (Sweden, Norway, France, Germany)
Directed by Marusya Syroechkovskaya
Where Are We Headed? (Belarus, Russia)
Directed by Ruslan Fedotow
Love, Deutschmarks and Death (Germany)
Directed by Cem Kaya
Ultraviolette and the Blood-Spitters Gang (France)
Directed by Robin Hunzinger
All of Our Heartbeats Are Connected Through Exploding Stars (Sweden)
Directed by Jennifer Rainsford
Ostrov – Lost Island (Switzerland)
Directed by Svetlana Rodina, Laurent Stoop
Tera femme (USA)
Directed by Courtney Stephens
A Guide to Love and Fighting Capitalism (France)
Directed by Basile Caré-Agostini
REGIONAL SELECTION:
Without (Serbia)
Directed by Luka Papić
Dida (Switzerland)
Directed by Nikola Ilić, Corina Schwingruber Ilić
Roots (Serbia)
Directed by Tea Lukač
Telenovela: Grey-Scale in Color (Serbia)
Directed by Filip Martinović
Factory to the Workers (Croatia)
Directed by Srdan Kovačević
Once Upon a Youth (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Ivan Ramljak
Landscapes of Resistance (Serbia)
Directed by Marta Popivoda
Reconciliation (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)
Directed by Marija Zidar
Looking for Horses (the Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)
Directed by Stefan Pavlović
The Wire (Lithuania, Croatia, Slovenia, Belgium, Norway)
Directed by Tiha K. Gudac