06-06-2022

FESTIVALS: UnderhillFest 2022 Ready to Start in Montenegro

    PODGORICA: The 13th edition of UnderhillFest will run in Podgorica from 7 to 15 June 2022. The festival is dedicated to long documentaries created in small cinematography and independent productions.

    The programme includes an international selection and a regional selection, a short films selection, an Out of Competition part and an In Focus segment organised in collaboration with the Women’s Rights Center.

    After a two years pause the festival is resuming the Teen Docs – school of documentary film for high school students.

    The Rossellinis (Italy, Lithuania) by Alessandro Rossellini will open the festival and Faith and Branko (Serbia, UK) by Catherine Harte will close it.

    INTERNATIONAL SELECTION:

    How to Save a Dear Friend (Sweden, Norway, France, Germany)
    Directed by Marusya Syroechkovskaya

    Where Are We Headed? (Belarus, Russia)
    Directed by Ruslan Fedotow

    Love, Deutschmarks and Death (Germany)
    Directed by Cem Kaya

    Ultraviolette and the Blood-Spitters Gang (France)
    Directed by Robin Hunzinger

    All of Our Heartbeats Are Connected Through Exploding Stars (Sweden)
    Directed by Jennifer Rainsford

    Ostrov – Lost Island (Switzerland)
    Directed by Svetlana Rodina, Laurent Stoop

    Tera femme (USA)
    Directed by Courtney Stephens

    A Guide to Love and Fighting Capitalism (France)
    Directed by Basile Caré-Agostini

    REGIONAL SELECTION:

    Without (Serbia)
    Directed by Luka Papić

    Dida (Switzerland)
    Directed by Nikola Ilić, Corina Schwingruber Ilić

    Roots (Serbia)
    Directed by Tea Lukač

    Telenovela: Grey-Scale in Color (Serbia)
    Directed by Filip Martinović

    Factory to the Workers (Croatia)
    Directed by Srdan Kovačević

    Once Upon a Youth (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Ivan Ramljak

    Landscapes of Resistance (Serbia)
    Directed by Marta Popivoda

    Reconciliation (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)
    Directed by Marija Zidar

    Looking for Horses (the Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)
    Directed by Stefan Pavlović

    The Wire (Lithuania, Croatia, Slovenia, Belgium, Norway)
    Directed by Tiha K. Gudac

