FESTIVALS: UnderhillFest 2022 Ready to Start in Montenegro

PODGORICA: The 13th edition of UnderhillFest will run in Podgorica from 7 to 15 June 2022. The festival is dedicated to long documentaries created in small cinematography and independent productions.

The programme includes an international selection and a regional selection, a short films selection, an Out of Competition part and an In Focus segment organised in collaboration with the Women’s Rights Center.

After a two years pause the festival is resuming the Teen Docs – school of documentary film for high school students.

The Rossellinis (Italy, Lithuania) by Alessandro Rossellini will open the festival and Faith and Branko (Serbia, UK) by Catherine Harte will close it.

INTERNATIONAL SELECTION:

How to Save a Dear Friend (Sweden, Norway, France, Germany)

Directed by Marusya Syroechkovskaya

Where Are We Headed? (Belarus, Russia)

Directed by Ruslan Fedotow

Love, Deutschmarks and Death (Germany)

Directed by Cem Kaya

Ultraviolette and the Blood-Spitters Gang (France)

Directed by Robin Hunzinger

All of Our Heartbeats Are Connected Through Exploding Stars (Sweden)

Directed by Jennifer Rainsford

Ostrov – Lost Island (Switzerland)

Directed by Svetlana Rodina, Laurent Stoop

Tera femme (USA)

Directed by Courtney Stephens

A Guide to Love and Fighting Capitalism (France)

Directed by Basile Caré-Agostini

REGIONAL SELECTION:

Without (Serbia)

Directed by Luka Papić

Dida (Switzerland)

Directed by Nikola Ilić, Corina Schwingruber Ilić

Roots (Serbia)

Directed by Tea Lukač

Telenovela: Grey-Scale in Color (Serbia)

Directed by Filip Martinović

Factory to the Workers (Croatia)

Directed by Srdan Kovačević

Once Upon a Youth (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Ivan Ramljak

Landscapes of Resistance (Serbia)

Directed by Marta Popivoda

Reconciliation (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)

Directed by Marija Zidar

Looking for Horses (the Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)

Directed by Stefan Pavlović

The Wire (Lithuania, Croatia, Slovenia, Belgium, Norway)

Directed by Tiha K. Gudac