PRODUCTION: Isa Qosja’s Montenegrin Coproduction The Stork

Although COVID disrupted its production over the past two years, the film is now finally close to completion. Multi-award-winning director Isa Qosja returned to his birthplace of Vuthaj in Montenegro, a village where 90% of the population fled to the USA, to film his story in what is actually a near-deserted village.

The film focuses on the lives of three women who remained, but with remarkable results.

A spokesman for the Film Centre of Montenegro said, "We are very hopeful that Isa Qosja's long-delayed feature will be a highlight of the autumn festival calendar. Like all the best films, it draws on very personal experiences, and how borders and lives changed constantly at the wild whims of politicians, and this is still so terribly topical today."

Qosja’s last feature Three Windows and a Hanging was the first ever entry from Kosovo put forward for the Foreign Language Oscar in 2014 and was awarded prizes in over 20 international film festivals.

The Montenegrin majority coproduction is produced by Montenegro's Artikulacija Film in coproduction with and Aba Film from Montenegro, One Draft LLC from Kosovo and Tunnel Film from Albania, and Pigmento Film from North Macedonia.

The film is supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro and the and the North Macedonian Film Agency.