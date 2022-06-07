GRANTS: Film Center of Montenegro Announces Grants

PODGORICA: Film Center of Montenegro has distributed 806,000 EUR as feature film, work in progress, animated and documentary film production grants.

A total of 700,000 EUR went to the production of four feature films. The biggest grant of 230,000 EUR was received by Požari, directed by Nikola Ljuca and produced by Code Blue Production. The other feature films are directed by Marija Perović, Vlastimir Sudar and Bojan Stijović.

Additional production funding (work in progress) went to Gojko Berkuljan’s feature film Planet 7693 and Tamara Pavićević’s short documentary This Is Not Kika.

The long documentary Stepo by Tyler Neil Gates and animated film Son! by Goran Ivanović and Nina Đukanović also received production support.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.