10-06-2022

PRODUCTION: Montenegrin Director Sead Šabotić Wraps Filming Long Doc Once Upon a Family

By
    Once Upon a Family Sead Šabotić Once Upon a Family Sead Šabotić source: FCCG

    PODGORICA: Montenegrin writer/director Sead Šabotić has finished shooting on his long documentary Once upon a Family / Porodica na određeno vrijeme, which is supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro.

    Bojana Radulović is producing through Code Blue Production.

    Once upon a Family was presented at the Beldocs Academy 2019 in Belgrade and it was also developed at Ex Oriente Film in Prague.

    The Film Centre of Montenegro, the Municipality of Plužine, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, the Institute Komanski Most and the Montenegrin Cinematheque supported the project.

    The film was shot in the municipalities of Podgorica, Nikšić, Herceg Novi, while most of it was shot on the territory of the municipality of Plužine, according to the Film Centre of Montenegro.

    Production Information:

    Producer:
    Code Blue Production (Montenegro)
    Bojana Radulović: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Credits:
    Director: Sead Šabotić
    Scriptwriter: Sead Šabotić
    DoP: Ivan Čojbašić
    Editor: Mina Petrović
    Sound: Aleksandar Brajović
    Cast: Sead Šabotić, Dragan Blečić, Gorčin Bojanić

