FESTIVALS: How to Save a Dead Friend and Factory to the Workers Win 2022 UnderhillFest

The winner of the Audience Award will be announced on 17 June 2022 as the weather conditions delayed the screenings of the last films in the programme, which was initially set for 7 to 15 June 2022.
For the first time this year, a competitive international selection of short documentaries “7 Shorts” was launched.
After a two years pause, the festival resumed the Teen Docs – school of documentary film for high school students.
WINNERS:
International Competition:
Dandelion Award for Best Film:
How to Save a Dear Friend (Sweden, Norway, France, Germany)
Directed by Marusya Syroechkovskaya
Special Mention:
Ostrov – Lost Island (Switzerland)
Directed by Svetlana Rodina, Laurent Stoop
Regional Competition:
Dandelion Award for Best Film:
Factory to the Workers (Croatia)
Directed by Srdan Kovačević
Special Mention:
Without (Serbia)
Directed by Luka Papić
7 Shorts Competition:
Dandelion Award for Best Short Film:
Adjusting (Serbia)
Directed by Dejan Petrović
Special Mention:
Displaced (Kosovo)
Directed by Samir Karahoda