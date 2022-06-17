FESTIVALS: How to Save a Dead Friend and Factory to the Workers Win 2022 UnderhillFest

PODGORICA: How to Save a Dead Friend by Marusya Syroechkovskaya and Factory to the Workers by Croatian Srdjan Kovačević received the Dandelion awards in the international and regional competition, respectively, at the 13th edition of the international documentary film festival UnderhillFest , which wrapped in Podgorica.

The winner of the Audience Award will be announced on 17 June 2022 as the weather conditions delayed the screenings of the last films in the programme, which was initially set for 7 to 15 June 2022.

For the first time this year, a competitive international selection of short documentaries “7 Shorts” was launched.

After a two years pause, the festival resumed the Teen Docs – school of documentary film for high school students.

WINNERS:

International Competition:

Dandelion Award for Best Film:

How to Save a Dear Friend (Sweden, Norway, France, Germany)

Directed by Marusya Syroechkovskaya

Special Mention:

Ostrov – Lost Island (Switzerland)

Directed by Svetlana Rodina, Laurent Stoop

Regional Competition:

Dandelion Award for Best Film:

Factory to the Workers (Croatia)

Directed by Srdan Kovačević

Special Mention:

Without (Serbia)

Directed by Luka Papić

7 Shorts Competition:

Dandelion Award for Best Short Film:

Adjusting (Serbia)

Directed by Dejan Petrović

Special Mention:

Displaced (Kosovo)

Directed by Samir Karahoda