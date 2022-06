PODGORICA: The Film Centre of Montenegro has distributed 200,000 EUR as production grants for five minority coproductions.

The projects to receive support are Darkness / Mraz by Pavle Vucković, Marko Kraljević by Dejan Zecević, Sunset / Zalazak by Milos Jacimović, White Sunday / Bela nedelja by Bojan Vuletić and In Search of Lotika / U potrazi za Lotikom by Irena Škorić.

The biggest amount of 65,000 EUR went to Marko Kraljević by Dejan Zecević.

The decision was taken on 16 June 2022.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.