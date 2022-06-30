MEDICI Workshop to Hold 11th Edition in Montenegro in September 2022

PODGORICA: The 11th edition of the MEDICI workshop will be organised by the Foundation for Professional Training in Cinema and Audiovisual Media FOCAL in cooperation with the Film Centre of Montenegro , and it will be held in Montenegro 28-30 September 2022.

The main topics of this year's MEDICI workshop are public funding and development of talents in the field of cinematography.

The world experts from the audiovisual sector who will speak at the workshop are: Mia Bays (Director of the BFI Film Fund), Julia Berg (Founder and producer Untamed Stories, UK / Portugal), Mette Damgaard-Sørensen (Artistic Director of New Danish Screen), Erik Glijnis (producer Lemming Film, the Netherlands/Belgium/Germany), Rufat Hasanov (Director of the Directorate for Audiovisual and Interactive Media in the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan), Elizabeth Kaiden (co-founder The Writers Lab, USA), Johanna Koljonen (Media analyst, Sweden), Claus Ladegaard (CEO the Danish Film Institute), Susan Newman Baudais (Executive Director Eurimages), Orwa Nyrabia (Artistic Director, the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam IDFA), Katrine Schlüter Schierbeck (lawyer and partner The Law Factory, Denmark), Juliane Schulze (expert in the field of creative economy and business, Germany).

Click HERE to see the programme of the MEDICI workshop programme - The Film Funding Journey, Montenegro 2022.