PODGORICA: Film Centre of Montenegro has distributed 61,000 EUR as script and project development grants to nine projects.

Six scripts and three projects were funded.

The projects receiving project development grants are Po meni se ništa neće zvati, directed by Đorđe Vojvodić and produced by Bitter Frames Production, Scarab / Skarabej, directed by Mladen Vujačić and produced by Far Produkcija, and Transfer, directed by Gana Čomagić and produced by Atomic Production.

The grants were announced on 27 July 2022.