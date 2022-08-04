FESTIVALS: Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival 2022 Will Focus on Regional Films

PODGORICA: The 35th edition of the Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival will be held 22-28 August 2022 and it will focus on films from the region. The festival organises competitions for feature, documentary and student films.

The two sidebar sections will screen European films out of competition and also films from the Network of Festivals in the Adriatic Region, an initiative launched by the Sarajevo Film Festival (Bosnia and Herzegovina), the Zagreb Film Festival (Croatia), the Auteur Film Festival (Serbia) and Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival (Montenegro) in 2021.

In addition to the film programme, the 2022 edition will pay special attention to educational content, with the aim of developing a new audience, as well as promoting the importance of cinematography, according to a press release by the Film Centre of Montenegro.

The 35th edition of the festival will be held under the slogan "We are children of film".

The Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival is organised by Herceg-fest, and it will take place under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture and Media of Montenegro and the Municipality of Herceg Novi.