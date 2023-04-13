Cinema Digitalisation Project in Progress in Montenegro

PODGORICA: The Film Centre of Montenegro has digitalised two more cinemas within the project launched together with the Ministry of Culture and Media as well as the local authorities in 2019.

The two new digitalised cinemas are located in Berane and Herceg Novi. The official opening of the Cultural Center in Berane was accompanied by a meeting of directors and representatives of cinema exhibitors, where a Memorandum on cooperation in the field of audiovisual culture and cinema activity was signed, according to a press release issued by the Film Centre of Montenegro.

The meeting was attended by the Director of the Film Centre Aleksandra Božović and the President of the Municipality of Berana Damjan Ćulafić, the President of the Network of Cinema Screeners of Serbia Boban Stefanović, as well as representatives of the Centres for Culture and Cinema Screening from Bar, Kotor, Podgorica, Nikšić, Pljevlja, Tivat, Bijelo Polje and Mojkovac.

Aleksandra Božović pointed out that the digitalisation project launched in 2019 is one of the priorities in the five-year plan of the National Programme for the Development of Cinematography 2018-2023.

She added that the Film Centre of Montenegro, with the aim of supporting the development and increasing the viewership of domestic and European films in cinemas, and within the framework of the establishment of a network of film screenings, created nine programmes for the development of deficit staff in the field of cinematography, one of which also refers to cinematographers and is currently in the implementation phase.