PODGORICA: The Film Centre of Montenegro has distributed 1,384,000 EUR for the production of four feature films, two long documentaries, one short documentary, four short fiction films, one animated film, nine minority coproductions and four feature films in production.

The biggest grant of 280,000 EUR went to the feature film Primavera directed by Dušan Kasalica and produced by Meander Film.

Additionally, eight projects received script development support and two projects received project development support.

In all, 35 projects received production or development support.

