FNE Oscar Watch 2025: Montenegro Selects Supermarket as Oscar Contender

PODGORICA: Supermarket by Nemanja Bečanović has been selected as Montenegro’s candidate for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film starring Bojan Žirović, Branimir Bane Popović and Ana Pejović is a modern Robinson Crusoe tale, whose protagonist is a homeless man who finds refuge in a supermarket. Friday in this contemporary story is a former security worker, who decides to move in when he is dismissed.

VHS Production and the Radio and Television of Montenegro (RTCG) produced the film with support the Film Centre of Montenegro and the Ministry of Culture and Media.

Supermarket had its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in the Rebels with a Cause Competition.

The 2025 Oscars shortlists will be announced on 17 December 2024, the nominations will be unveiled on 17 January 2025 and the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025.