Month of European Film 2024 Has Started

PODGORICA: Over 100 cities in 42 countries are taking part in the 3rd edition of the Month of European Film 2024 (1 November – 7 December), organised by the European Film Academy ( EFA ). Montenegro is the first country in Europe to have the Month of European Film taking place in all cinemas.

From 4 November to 6 December, European films will be screened in 11 Montenegrin towns and at the Montenegrin Cinematheque in Podgorica, the programme being organised by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Montenegrin Cinematheque and the Network of Cinema Screeners of Montenegro in cooperation with EFA.

One of the highlights of the Month of European Film is the Young Audience Film Day, which was organised simultaneously in 37 cities in 30 European countries on 3 November.

The Month of European Film will also see the European Arthouse Cinema Day on 17 November, a project organised by CICAE, the international confederation of arthouse cinemas.

