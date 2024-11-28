CIRCLE Fiction Orbit 2024 Underway in Montenegro

HERCEG NOVI: The second edition of the female-focused tailor-made programme CIRCLE Fiction Orbit is underway in the Montenegrin town of Herceg Novi from 24 November to 1 December 2024. The event is organised by CIRCLE together with the Film Centre of Montenegro .

Six projects from Serbia, Slovenia, Poland, Brazil, Turkey/Germany, and a guest project from South Africa have been selected.

Built on the methodology and philosophy of CIRCLE Women Doc Accelerator, Fiction Orbit is an intensive one-week workshop which aims to support directors and producers who are developing their second or third fiction feature film.

Oscar nominated Romanian producer Bianca Oana is head of studies, and the list of mentors include Romanian editor and sound designer editor Dana Bunescu, Bosnian director Jasmila Žbanić, French producer Dominique Welinski, and South African director Pia Marais.

CIRCLE is organised by the Serbian production company Wake Up Films, under the patronage of Eurimages, and it is co-funded by Creative Europe MEDIA.

Selected Projects:

In Fog, Follow the Dots (Serbia)

Directed by Maša Nešković

Produced by Naked

It Will Fade Away (Slovenia)

Directed by Barbara Zemljič

Produced by Filmservis

No Roots (Brazil)

Directed by Joana Oliveira

Produced by Bukaya Filmes, Anavilhana

Peekaboo (Turkey, Germany)

Directed by Aysim Türkmen

Produced by Monomit

Tethys Ocean (Poland)

Directed by Anna Jadowska

Produced by Blick Productions International

Baptism of Silence (South Africa), guest project

Directed by Kanya Viljoen

Produced by Unusual Bones, Agile Films