CIRCLE Fiction Orbit 2024 Underway in Montenegro

Six projects from Serbia, Slovenia, Poland, Brazil, Turkey/Germany, and a guest project from South Africa have been selected.
Built on the methodology and philosophy of CIRCLE Women Doc Accelerator, Fiction Orbit is an intensive one-week workshop which aims to support directors and producers who are developing their second or third fiction feature film.
Oscar nominated Romanian producer Bianca Oana is head of studies, and the list of mentors include Romanian editor and sound designer editor Dana Bunescu, Bosnian director Jasmila Žbanić, French producer Dominique Welinski, and South African director Pia Marais.
CIRCLE is organised by the Serbian production company Wake Up Films, under the patronage of Eurimages, and it is co-funded by Creative Europe MEDIA.
Selected Projects:
In Fog, Follow the Dots (Serbia)
Directed by Maša Nešković
Produced by Naked
It Will Fade Away (Slovenia)
Directed by Barbara Zemljič
Produced by Filmservis
No Roots (Brazil)
Directed by Joana Oliveira
Produced by Bukaya Filmes, Anavilhana
Peekaboo (Turkey, Germany)
Directed by Aysim Türkmen
Produced by Monomit
Tethys Ocean (Poland)
Directed by Anna Jadowska
Produced by Blick Productions International
Baptism of Silence (South Africa), guest project
Directed by Kanya Viljoen
Produced by Unusual Bones, Agile Films