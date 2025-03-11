Montenegro Launches Script Development and Project Development Competitions for Female Filmmakers

PODGORICA: The Film Centre of Montenegro and the UNIQA SEE FUTURE Foundation have signed an agreement on joining the Female Filmmakers Support Programme . The Centre also announced the opening of a competition for the co-financing of script development and the development of projects carried out by women in 2025.

"In support of this significant partnership, through which Montenegrin female authors will receive concrete support for career development, professional mentoring and professional development, as well as the opportunity to apply for funding for production and postproduction, it is the decision of the Film Centre of Montenegro to open a competition for the co-financing of script development and the development of projects carried out by women this year, for the first time. In this way, we will ensure continuity in production, but also increase the quantity and quality of projects whose authors are women," said Aleksandra Božović, director of the Film Centre of Montenegro, in a statement.

Female Filmmakers Support Programme was launched by UNIQA SEE FUTURE foundation in cooperation with the Sarajevo Film Festival and Slano Film Days in 2024. It is aimed at supporting women in film from the six countries where UNIQA operates in Southeast Europe: Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Romania and Montenegro. The goal of the programme is to increase the representation of women in the regional film industry and to provide financial and professional support through CineLink Industry training and the Skills Programme.

The value of the programme for 2025 is 150,000 EUR.