PRODUCTION: Đorđe Vojvodić in Postproduction with Montenegrin/Serbian Documentary Nothing for You to Change

PODGORICA: Montenegrin director Đorđe Vojvodić is expected to wrap postproduction on his 100-minute documentary Nothing for You to Change / Ne pokušavaj mijenjat’ me by mid-July 2025. The film is a coproduction between Montenegro and Serbia, supported by both countries’ film centres.

Nothing for You to Change follows the director’s older brother, Luka (29), who is an eternal student and a member of a rock band, still living with their parents. Đorđe filmed Luka for a year, trying to make him grow up and become independent, and also to help their parents acknowledge that both sons should go their own ways.

“Our project is a portrait with an interactive directorial approach. In this type of documentary, the director actively participates in the story he/she wants to portray, revealing his/her own life while stepping into his family’s life. The film explores the life of a young man in Podgorica, who is looking for his path, torn between his family's wishes, societal expectations, and his own abilities and desires. This film offers insight into finding one's identity within the rigid rules of a Balkan family, but above all, it is about the way two brothers connect”, producer Miljan Vučelić told FNE.

The producers of the film are Miljan Vučelić through Protos Film and Đorđe Vojvodić through Bitter Frames (both from Montenegro), while the coproducer is Nikolina Vučetić through Biberche Productions (Serbia). The Film Centre of Montenegro and Film Center Serbia are supporting the project.

The budget is 120,000 EUR.

“We believed in this film so much that we started its production with our own funds, before receiving support from the Film Centre of Montenegro and Film Center Serbia recently. We are currently in the process of editing the film, and we are looking for sales and partners who could help us finish it in the best way possible,” Miljan Vučelić added.

The film was shot by Serbian DoP Lazar Radić in Podgorica, Montenegro, during 2024 and also till February 2025. The editor, Vladimir Radovanović, is also Serbian.

The premiere is set for later in 2025.

This is Đorđe Vojvodić’s first long film after directing shorts and TV series.

Production Information:

Producers:

Protos Film (Montenegro)

Miljan Vučelić:

Bitter Frames (Montenegro)

Coproducer:

Biberche Productions (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Đorđe Vojvodić

Screenwriter: Đorđe Vojvodić

DoP: Lazar Radić

Editor: Vladimir Radovanović