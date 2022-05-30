FNE at Krakow FF 2022: In Person KFF Industry Returns

KRAKOW: The first in person edition of KFF Industry since 2019 kicks off today, 30 May 2022, after two years of online and hybrid editions. KFF Industry is an accompanying event for film professionals of the 62nd Krakow Film Festival , running 29 May - 5 June 2022.

The programme, which runs on site from 30 May to 4 June 2022, starts with Talent Market on Monday 30 May and Animated in Poland on Tuesday 31 May. This year there will also be a special focus on Czech documentaries and Polish/Czech documentary coproductions. Other events include Master Classes, Networking events and the CEDOC Market Central European Documentary CoProduction Market organised by Doc Lab Poland. Detailed information about the projects you can find at Pitch the Doc website which is this year’s partner of CEDOC Market.

Talent Market is a meeting between experienced producers and young animation creators organised in cooperation with SPPA the Polish Animation Producers Association. Writers, animators, directors, and producers who are looking for co-producers will get the opportunity to meet producers and owners of Polish animation studios searching for new ideas and film projects. The Talent Market will include public project presentations and face-to-face meetings.

Animated in Poland is first and foremost an international pitch session, preceded by an intensive preparatory workshop for participants, led by Wim Vanacker a member of the Selection Committee for the Official Short Film Competition of the Cannes Film Festival. Pitches of the nine selected animated projects will include projects by Marta Magnuska, Adela Kaczmarek-Siwińska, Natalia Krawczuk, and Ewa Borysewicz.

Detailed program of KFF Industry and a full schedule.

The Krakow Film Festival runs from 29 May to 5 June in Kraków cinemas and online throughout Poland on 3–12 June 2022.