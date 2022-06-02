Magdalena Łazarkiewicz Shoots Polish/Czech/Slovak Coproduction Kajtek The Wizard

WROCŁAW: Shooting is underway for Kajtek The Wizard directed by Magdalena Łazarkiewicz. The film is a Polish/Czech/Slovak coproduction based on a novel by Janusz Korczak, a pedagogue and teacher whose timeless work has brought up several generations of Polish children.

Shooting for the long-awaited production of Kajtek The Wizard / Kajtek Czarodziej directed by Magdalena Łazarkiewicz, a film for children based on Janusz Korczak's book of the same title, started in Wrocław on 20 April 2022. The story of Kajtek The Wizard is wise, funny, full of magic and still very relevant, a story for children in which the protagonist encounters the brutality of the world and decides to change it with the help of magic. For a while, he even manages to acquire some magical skills, but it quickly turns out that the world cannot be changed with magic, that you need completely different tools.

The film features, among others, Eryk Biedunkiewicz, Maja Komorowska, Grzegorz Damięcki, Karolina Gruszka and Piotr Głowacki in the cast. The DoP of this project is Rafał Paradowski, the music will be composed by Antoni Komasa-Łazarkiewicz and Mary Komasa. The producer of the film is Media Brigade, and the coproducers are: Audiovisual Technology Center, Lower Silesia Film Center, WFDiF, Love.Frame - Czech Republic, ALEF Film & media - Slovakia.

The film is co-financed by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the Lower Silesian Voivodeship and the City of Wrocław as part of the Lower Silesian Film Competition, as well as the Czech Film Fund and the Slovak Audiovisual Fund. The film is distributed by Kino Świat.

