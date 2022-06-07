07-06-2022

FESTIVALS: FNE at Krakow FF 2022: Prize Winners

By
    The Cathedral by Denis Dobrovoda The Cathedral by Denis Dobrovoda source: Krakow FF

    KRAKOW: The main prizes of the 62nd Krakow Film Festival, taking place 29 May-12 June 2022, went to The Cathedral by Denis Dobrovoda, Hamlet Syndrome by Elwira Niewiera and Piotr Rosołowski, How Was the Year? by Jay Rosenblatt and Jan Kapr, and the documentary Opera by Lucie Králova.

    The prizes were handed out at the awards ceremony at the Kijów Cinema on 4 June 2022 to the top documentary, short and animated films which were screened throughout the week in Krakow cinemas.

    Prizes were presented by, among others, Jacek Bromski, President of the Polish Filmmakers Association, and Robert Piaskowski, Plenipotentiary of the Mayor of Krakow for Culture.

    Until 12 June 2022, all competition films from the Krakow Film Festival programme and a special film series Domówka are available online on the festival’s VOD platform. 

    The Krakow Industry took place from 30 May to 4 June 2022 and the awards were handed out on 4 June 2022. The industry segment had three pitching sessions: Animated in Poland (for Polish animated projects in production) and, co-organised with Doc Lab Poland, Docs to Start and Docs to Go! (for Polish documentary projects in development and in postproduction).

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Dragon of Dragons Contribution to Development of the World Animated Film:
    Jarmo Jaaskelainen (Finland)

    KFF Recommendation the European Film Award in Documentary Category:
    Boylesque (Poland)
    Directed by Bogna Kowalczyk

    International Documentary Competition:

    Golden Horn Director of Best Film:
    Denis Dobrovoda for The Cathedral (Slovakia)

    Silver Horn Director of the Best Film with High Artistic Values:
    Shaunak Sen for All That Breathes (USA, United Kingdom, India)

    Silver Horn for the Director of the Best Film on Social Issues:
    Laura Sistero for Tolyatti Adrift (Spain)

    Special Mention:
    The Hamlet Syndrome (Poland, Germany)
    Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosołowski

    Special Mention:
    Fragile Memory (Ukraine, Slovakia)
    Directed by Igor Ivanko

    FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) Prize:
    Adamiani (Japan, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Hirotoshi Takeoka

    International Short Film Competition:

    Golden Dragon for the Director of the Best Film:
    Jay Rosenblatt for How Do You Measure a Year? (USA)

    Silver Dragon for the Director of the Best Documentary:
    Raúl de la Fuente Calle and Amaia Ramirez for Maldita A Love Song to Sarajevo (Spain)

    Special Mention:
    Hardcore (Spain)
    Directed by Adán Aliaga

    Silver Dragon for the Director of the Best Animated Film:
    Diana Cam Van Nguyen for Love, Dad (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

    Special Mention:
    A Goat’s Spell (Germany)
    Directed by Gerhard Funk

    Special Mention for the Director of the Best Short Fiction Film:
    Karolina Porcari for Victoria (Poland)

    Special Mention:
    The Swarmers (Germany)
    Directed by Alison Kuhn

    Best European Film (Krakow Candidate to the European Film Award 2022 in the Short Film Category):
    Love, Dad (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

    International Federation of Film Societies (FICC) Awards:

    Don Quixote Award:
    Parizad (Iran)
    Directed by Mehdi Imani Shahmiri

    Special Mention:
    Love, Dad (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

    International Doc Film Music Competition:

    Golden Heynal for the Director of the Best Film:
    Lucie Králová for Kapr Code (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

    Special Mention:
    Cesária Évora (Portugal)
    Directed by Ana Sofia Fonseca

    National Competition:

    Golden Hobby-Horse for the Director of the Best Film (funded by the President of the Polish Filmmakers Association):
    Elwira Niewiera and Piotr Rosołowski for The Hamlet Syndrome (Poland, Germany)

    Silver Hobby-Horse for the Director of the Best Documentary over 30 Minutes:
    Bogna Kowalczyk for Boylesque (Poland)

    Silver Hobby-Horse for the Director of the Best Documentary under 30 Minutes:
    Marcin Lesisz for The Rocking Horses (Poland)

    Silver Hobby-Horse for the Director of the Best Animated Film:
    Marta Pajek for Impossible Figures and Other Stories I (Poland, Canada)

    Silver Hobby-Horse for the Director of the Best Short Fiction Film:
    Michał Toczek for A Dead Marriage (Poland)

    Award of the President of the Polish Filmmakers Association for the Best Film Editing:
    Milenia Fiedler for The Voice (Poland)

    Maciej Szumowski Award for Remarkable Social Awareness (patronised by Medicine):
    Bartłomiej Żmuda for God and Lunaparks’ Warriors (Poland)

    Award for the Best Short and Documentary Films Producer in Poland (Funded by the Polish Producers Alliance, KIPA and FDR Studio):
    Magdalena Kamińska and Agata Szymańska (Balapolis) for The Hamlet Syndrome (Poland, Germany)

    Best Cinematography Award (under the Patronage of The Polish Society of Cinematographers and funded by Black Photon):
    Wojciech Staroń for The Voice (Poland)

    Audience Award:
    Boylesque (Poland)
    Directed by Bogna Kowalczyk

    Award of the Student Jury:
    The Hamlet Syndrome (Poland, Germany)
    Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosołowski

    KFF Industry Awards:

    Animated In Poland Awards:

    Sound Mind Studio Award:
    Magda
    Directed by Adela Kaczmarek – Siwińska
    Produced by Letko

    Fixafilm Award:
    The Miracle
    Directed by Ewa Borysewicz
    Produced by Letko

    Crew United Special Mention:
    Conjunction
    Directed by Marta Magnuska
    Produced by Animoon

    Doc Lab Poland Awards:
    Awards for Best Projects Presented at Docs To Start:

    HBO Max Award:
    Insurance against Meteorites
    Directed and produced by Natalia Śliwowska and Jorik Amit Galama

    ORKA Award:
    The Perfect Date
    Directed by Małgorzata Goliszewska
    Produced by Zpr Media, Koi Studio

    Fixafilm Award:
    Tenderness of Transience
    Directed by Mateusz Mularski
    Produced by Big Wave Films

    MX35 Award:
    A Hole in the Wall
    Directed by Arjun Talwar
    Produced by Uni-Solo Studio

    Dok Leipzig Special Mention:
    A Hole in the Wall
    Directed by Arjun Talwar
    Produced by Uni-Solo Studio

    Institute of Documentary Film Special Mention:
    Towards the Sun
    Directed by Agnieszka Kokowska
    Produced by Warsaw Production Team

    Polish Docs Pro Special:
    Go and See
    Directed by Julia Kuzka
    Produced by Furia Film

    Awards for Best Projects Presented at Docs To Go:

    Smakjam Award:
    The Coal Daughter
    Directed by Aneta Nowicka
    Produced by Trafik

    ORKA Award:
    Sings of Mr. Plum
    Directed by Urszula Morga, Bartosz Mikołajczyk
    Produced by Silver Frame

    ORKA Award:
    Fear Out of Head
    Directed by Grzegorz Brzozowski
    Produced by Koskino

    Café Ole Award:
    Hasan’s Joy
    Directed by Natalia Pietsch, Grzegorz Piekarski
    Produced by Larmo

    Institute of Documentary Film Special Mention:
    Hasan’s Joy
    Directed by Natalia Pietsch, Grzegorz Piekarski
    Produced by Larmo

    Władysław Ślesicki Film Foundation Special Mention:
    Faces of Agata
    Directed by Małgorzata Kozera
    Produced by Maria Krauss / Plesnar & Krauss Films

    Published in Poland

