FESTIVALS: FNE at Krakow FF 2022: Prize Winners

The Cathedral by Denis Dobrovoda

KRAKOW: The main prizes of the 62nd Krakow Film Festival , taking place 29 May-12 June 2022, went to The Cathedral by Denis Dobrovoda, Hamlet Syndrome by Elwira Niewiera and Piotr Rosołowski, How Was the Year? by Jay Rosenblatt and Jan Kapr, and the documentary Opera by Lucie Králova.

The prizes were handed out at the awards ceremony at the Kijów Cinema on 4 June 2022 to the top documentary, short and animated films which were screened throughout the week in Krakow cinemas.

Prizes were presented by, among others, Jacek Bromski, President of the Polish Filmmakers Association, and Robert Piaskowski, Plenipotentiary of the Mayor of Krakow for Culture.

Until 12 June 2022, all competition films from the Krakow Film Festival programme and a special film series Domówka are available online on the festival’s VOD platform.

The Krakow Industry took place from 30 May to 4 June 2022 and the awards were handed out on 4 June 2022. The industry segment had three pitching sessions: Animated in Poland (for Polish animated projects in production) and, co-organised with Doc Lab Poland, Docs to Start and Docs to Go! (for Polish documentary projects in development and in postproduction).

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Dragon of Dragons Contribution to Development of the World Animated Film:

Jarmo Jaaskelainen (Finland)

KFF Recommendation the European Film Award in Documentary Category:

Boylesque (Poland)

Directed by Bogna Kowalczyk

International Documentary Competition:

Golden Horn Director of Best Film:

Denis Dobrovoda for The Cathedral (Slovakia)

Silver Horn Director of the Best Film with High Artistic Values:

Shaunak Sen for All That Breathes (USA, United Kingdom, India)

Silver Horn for the Director of the Best Film on Social Issues:

Laura Sistero for Tolyatti Adrift (Spain)

Special Mention:

The Hamlet Syndrome (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosołowski

Special Mention:

Fragile Memory (Ukraine, Slovakia)

Directed by Igor Ivanko

FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) Prize:

Adamiani (Japan, the Netherlands)

Directed by Hirotoshi Takeoka

International Short Film Competition:

Golden Dragon for the Director of the Best Film:

Jay Rosenblatt for How Do You Measure a Year? (USA)

Silver Dragon for the Director of the Best Documentary:

Raúl de la Fuente Calle and Amaia Ramirez for Maldita A Love Song to Sarajevo (Spain)

Special Mention:

Hardcore (Spain)

Directed by Adán Aliaga

Silver Dragon for the Director of the Best Animated Film:

Diana Cam Van Nguyen for Love, Dad (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Special Mention:

A Goat’s Spell (Germany)

Directed by Gerhard Funk

Special Mention for the Director of the Best Short Fiction Film:

Karolina Porcari for Victoria (Poland)

Special Mention:

The Swarmers (Germany)

Directed by Alison Kuhn

Best European Film (Krakow Candidate to the European Film Award 2022 in the Short Film Category):

Love, Dad (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

International Federation of Film Societies (FICC) Awards:

Don Quixote Award:

Parizad (Iran)

Directed by Mehdi Imani Shahmiri

Special Mention:

Love, Dad (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

International Doc Film Music Competition:

Golden Heynal for the Director of the Best Film:

Lucie Králová for Kapr Code (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Special Mention:

Cesária Évora (Portugal)

Directed by Ana Sofia Fonseca

National Competition:

Golden Hobby-Horse for the Director of the Best Film (funded by the President of the Polish Filmmakers Association):

Elwira Niewiera and Piotr Rosołowski for The Hamlet Syndrome (Poland, Germany)

Silver Hobby-Horse for the Director of the Best Documentary over 30 Minutes:

Bogna Kowalczyk for Boylesque (Poland)

Silver Hobby-Horse for the Director of the Best Documentary under 30 Minutes:

Marcin Lesisz for The Rocking Horses (Poland)

Silver Hobby-Horse for the Director of the Best Animated Film:

Marta Pajek for Impossible Figures and Other Stories I (Poland, Canada)

Silver Hobby-Horse for the Director of the Best Short Fiction Film:

Michał Toczek for A Dead Marriage (Poland)

Award of the President of the Polish Filmmakers Association for the Best Film Editing:

Milenia Fiedler for The Voice (Poland)

Maciej Szumowski Award for Remarkable Social Awareness (patronised by Medicine):

Bartłomiej Żmuda for God and Lunaparks’ Warriors (Poland)

Award for the Best Short and Documentary Films Producer in Poland (Funded by the Polish Producers Alliance, KIPA and FDR Studio):

Magdalena Kamińska and Agata Szymańska (Balapolis) for The Hamlet Syndrome (Poland, Germany)

Best Cinematography Award (under the Patronage of The Polish Society of Cinematographers and funded by Black Photon):

Wojciech Staroń for The Voice (Poland)

Audience Award:

Boylesque (Poland)

Directed by Bogna Kowalczyk

Award of the Student Jury:

The Hamlet Syndrome (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosołowski

KFF Industry Awards:

Animated In Poland Awards:

Sound Mind Studio Award:

Magda

Directed by Adela Kaczmarek – Siwińska

Produced by Letko

Fixafilm Award:

The Miracle

Directed by Ewa Borysewicz

Produced by Letko

Crew United Special Mention:

Conjunction

Directed by Marta Magnuska

Produced by Animoon

Doc Lab Poland Awards:

Awards for Best Projects Presented at Docs To Start:

HBO Max Award:

Insurance against Meteorites

Directed and produced by Natalia Śliwowska and Jorik Amit Galama

ORKA Award:

The Perfect Date

Directed by Małgorzata Goliszewska

Produced by Zpr Media, Koi Studio

Fixafilm Award:

Tenderness of Transience

Directed by Mateusz Mularski

Produced by Big Wave Films

MX35 Award:

A Hole in the Wall

Directed by Arjun Talwar

Produced by Uni-Solo Studio

Dok Leipzig Special Mention:

A Hole in the Wall

Directed by Arjun Talwar

Produced by Uni-Solo Studio

Institute of Documentary Film Special Mention:

Towards the Sun

Directed by Agnieszka Kokowska

Produced by Warsaw Production Team

Polish Docs Pro Special:

Go and See

Directed by Julia Kuzka

Produced by Furia Film

Awards for Best Projects Presented at Docs To Go:

Smakjam Award:

The Coal Daughter

Directed by Aneta Nowicka

Produced by Trafik

ORKA Award:

Sings of Mr. Plum

Directed by Urszula Morga, Bartosz Mikołajczyk

Produced by Silver Frame

ORKA Award:

Fear Out of Head

Directed by Grzegorz Brzozowski

Produced by Koskino

Café Ole Award:

Hasan’s Joy

Directed by Natalia Pietsch, Grzegorz Piekarski

Produced by Larmo

Institute of Documentary Film Special Mention:

Hasan’s Joy

Directed by Natalia Pietsch, Grzegorz Piekarski

Produced by Larmo

Władysław Ślesicki Film Foundation Special Mention:

Faces of Agata

Directed by Małgorzata Kozera

Produced by Maria Krauss / Plesnar & Krauss Films