09-06-2022

Quo Vadis, Aida? Dominates Polish Film Awards – Eagles

    Quo Vadis, Aida? Dominates Polish Film Awards – Eagles credit: Polish Film Academy

    WARSAW: Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Žbanić won four awards including best film, best director and best script at the 24th Polish Film Awards - Eagles. It is a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey and Norway.

    This year, as many as 71 productions competed for the prestigious Eagles - Polish Film Awards in the main competition.

    Leave No Traces by Jan P. Matuszyński received the most nominations (13), followed by Wojtek Smarzowski's The Wedding with nine nominations, and Łukasz Ronduda and Łukasz Gutt's Fears with seven nominations.

    During the gala held on 6 June 2022 there were also gestures of unity and support for Ukraine, which is fighting against Russian aggression. The guests gathered at the Polish Theatre responded to the appeal of the President of the Polish Film Academy, Dariusz Jabłoński, by joining the STOP RUSSIAN WAR! action, lifting cards with such a message during the ceremony.

    The viewers could also see and hear Ukrainian director and screenwriter Oleh Sentsov, who thanked his filmmaker friends from Poland as well as the Polish people for their help and support, emphasising that Poland has become a kindred nation for Ukraine.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Best Film:
    Aida / Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)
    Directed by Jasmila Zbanic
    Produced by Deblokada
    Coproduced by Coop99, Digital Cube, N279 Productions, Razor Film, Extreme Emotions, Indie Prod, Tordenfilm, TRT, ZDF arte, ORF. BHRT
    Supported by Eurimages, VladaFBiH – Ministarstvoobrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute (PISF), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, the French CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

    Best Director:
    Jasmila Žbanić for Aida / Quo Vadis, Aida?

    Best Script:
    Jasmila Žbanić for for Aida / Quo Vadis, Aida?

    Best Actor:
    Maciej Stuhr for Return to Legoland / Powrót do Legolandu (Poland)
    Directed by Konrad Aksinowicz
    Produced by Chroma Pro
    Coproduced by Miasto Aniołów, Coloroffon, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, Centrum Technologii Audiowizualnych, Konrad Aksionowicz, Głośno, Wojciech Stuchlik Film Production
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

    Best Actress:
    Agata Buzek for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Grzegorzek
    Produced by Koskino
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

    Best Supporting Actor:
    Jacek Braciak for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

    Best Supporting Actress:
    Ewa Wiśniewska for Back Then / Zupa nic (Poland)
    Directed by Kinga Dębska
    Produced by Studio Filmowe Kalejdoskop
    Coproduced by Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF, ADD SUM, AXI IMMO

    Best Cinematography:
    Piotr Sobociński jr for Wedding / Wesele
    Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski
    Produced by Studio Metrage
    Coproduced by Canal+
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Krakow Festival Office

    Best Editing:
    Jarosław Kamiński for Aida / Quo vadis, Aida?

    Best Production Design:
    Wojciech Żogała for Autumn Girl / Bo we mnie jest seks (Poland)
    Directed by Katarzyna Klimkiewicz
    Produced by RE Studio
    Coproduced by TVP, Next Film, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Chimney Poland, DI Factory, Aeroplan Studios
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)       

    Best Original Music:
    Marcin Masecki for Return to Legoland / Powrót do Legolandu

    Best Make-up:
    Waldemar Pokromski and Agnieszka Hodowana for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)
    Directed by Maciej Bochniak
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Coproduced by TVN, Artpark, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Orka Studio
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)      

    Best Costumes:
    Dorota Roqueplo for Magnesia / Magnezja

    Best Sound:
    Artur Kuczkowski and Tomasz Sikora for Sonata (Poland)
    Directed by Bartosz Blaschke
    Produced by Mediabrigade
    Coproduced by TVP, Krakow Festival Office, the Podkarpackie Film Fund
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)     

    Best Documentary:
    The Balcony Movie / Film balkonowy (Poland)
    Directed by Paweł Łoziński
    Produced by Łoziński Production, HBO Max, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

    Best Drama Series:
    Rojst ’97 (Poland)
    Directed by Jan Holoubek
    Produced by Frame
    Coproduced by Netflix
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)     

    Discovery of the Year:
    Łukasz Gutt for directing Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt
    Produced by Serce
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)   

    Best European Film:
    Drunk / Druk (Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Thomas Vinterberg

    Published in Poland

