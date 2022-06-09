Quo Vadis, Aida? Dominates Polish Film Awards – Eagles

WARSAW: Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Žbanić won four awards including best film, best director and best script at the 24th Polish Film Awards - Eagles . It is a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey and Norway.

This year, as many as 71 productions competed for the prestigious Eagles - Polish Film Awards in the main competition.

Leave No Traces by Jan P. Matuszyński received the most nominations (13), followed by Wojtek Smarzowski's The Wedding with nine nominations, and Łukasz Ronduda and Łukasz Gutt's Fears with seven nominations.

During the gala held on 6 June 2022 there were also gestures of unity and support for Ukraine, which is fighting against Russian aggression. The guests gathered at the Polish Theatre responded to the appeal of the President of the Polish Film Academy, Dariusz Jabłoński, by joining the STOP RUSSIAN WAR! action, lifting cards with such a message during the ceremony.

The viewers could also see and hear Ukrainian director and screenwriter Oleh Sentsov, who thanked his filmmaker friends from Poland as well as the Polish people for their help and support, emphasising that Poland has become a kindred nation for Ukraine.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film:

Aida / Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)

Directed by Jasmila Zbanic

Produced by Deblokada

Coproduced by Coop99, Digital Cube, N279 Productions, Razor Film, Extreme Emotions, Indie Prod, Tordenfilm, TRT, ZDF arte, ORF. BHRT

Supported by Eurimages, VladaFBiH – Ministarstvoobrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute (PISF), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, the French CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

Best Director:

Jasmila Žbanić for Aida / Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Script:

Jasmila Žbanić for for Aida / Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Actor:

Maciej Stuhr for Return to Legoland / Powrót do Legolandu (Poland)

Directed by Konrad Aksinowicz

Produced by Chroma Pro

Coproduced by Miasto Aniołów, Coloroffon, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, Centrum Technologii Audiowizualnych, Konrad Aksionowicz, Głośno, Wojciech Stuchlik Film Production

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

Best Actress:

Agata Buzek for My Wonderful Life / Moje wspaniałe życie (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Grzegorzek

Produced by Koskino

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

Best Supporting Actor:

Jacek Braciak for Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

Best Supporting Actress:

Ewa Wiśniewska for Back Then / Zupa nic (Poland)

Directed by Kinga Dębska

Produced by Studio Filmowe Kalejdoskop

Coproduced by Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF, ADD SUM, AXI IMMO

Best Cinematography:

Piotr Sobociński jr for Wedding / Wesele

Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski

Produced by Studio Metrage

Coproduced by Canal+

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Krakow Festival Office

Best Editing:

Jarosław Kamiński for Aida / Quo vadis, Aida?

Best Production Design:

Wojciech Żogała for Autumn Girl / Bo we mnie jest seks (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Klimkiewicz

Produced by RE Studio

Coproduced by TVP, Next Film, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Chimney Poland, DI Factory, Aeroplan Studios

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

Best Original Music:

Marcin Masecki for Return to Legoland / Powrót do Legolandu

Best Make-up:

Waldemar Pokromski and Agnieszka Hodowana for Magnesia / Magnezja (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Bochniak

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by TVN, Artpark, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Orka Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

Best Costumes:

Dorota Roqueplo for Magnesia / Magnezja

Best Sound:

Artur Kuczkowski and Tomasz Sikora for Sonata (Poland)

Directed by Bartosz Blaschke

Produced by Mediabrigade

Coproduced by TVP, Krakow Festival Office, the Podkarpackie Film Fund

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

Best Documentary:

The Balcony Movie / Film balkonowy (Poland)

Directed by Paweł Łoziński

Produced by Łoziński Production, HBO Max, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

Best Drama Series:

Rojst ’97 (Poland)

Directed by Jan Holoubek

Produced by Frame

Coproduced by Netflix

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

Discovery of the Year:

Łukasz Gutt for directing Fears / Wszystkie nasze strachy (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Ronduda, Łukasz Gutt

Produced by Serce

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

Best European Film:

Drunk / Druk (Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands)

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg