Polish Days 2022 Announces Winners

WROCŁAW: Polish Days, the industry event hosted by New Horizons IFF , has announced its winners. A total of 22 Polish projects were showcased 24 - 26 July 2022 during the 22nd New Horizons International Film Festival (21 - 31 July 2022).

This year's event featured four completed films, eight works in progress and 10 projects in development.

Polish Days is organised in cooperation with the Polish Film Institute (PISF). Event partners include the Wrocław Film Commission, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, the Łódź Film Commission, the Kraków Film Commission, Silesia Film Commission and DI Factory.

WINNERS:

Screen International Award (for a project in the Works-in-Progress):

Norwegian Dream (Poland)

Directed by Igor Devold

Produced by Bartek Gliński

Fixafilm Postproduction Award:

Grandpa, Let’s Go!

Directed by Olga Chajdas

Produced by Karolina Galuba, Małgorzata Małysa

No Problemo Music Awards:

Film for Aliens

Directed by Piotr Stasik

Produced by Anna Kępińska, Maciej Kubicki

Grandpa, Let’s Go!

Directed by Olga Chajdas

Produced by Karolina Galuba, Małgorzata Małysa