WARSAW: Polish Television ( TVP ) is launching the first edition of the Co-Production Forum within the Heart of Europe International TV Festival this year. The pitching sessions will be held 14 – 17 November 2022 and the deadline for submissions is 30 September 2022.

The call is open for projects from: Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Ukraine, Georgia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Belarus, Moldova and Bulgaria.

Up to 10 projects will be selected for three categories: Feature Film, Feature Series and Documentary.

