FNE at Gdynia Polish Film FF: Young Eagles

GDYNIA: The war drama Young Eagles / Orlęta. Grodno '39 by writer/director Krzysztof Łukaszewicz is running in the main competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , taking place 12-17 September 2022. It is the first feature film about the aggression of Soviet troops against Poland in September 1939.

Young Eagles is a dramatic picture of the war with the Soviets seen through the eyes of a 12-year-old boy, Leon. On the first day of the school year, 1 September 1939, his school building is bombed by German planes. For thousands of Polish children the beginning of the war will became an accelerated course in growing up, a confrontation with a dramatic story written by adults.

The main roles are played by young, talented actors: Feliks Matecki, Wit Czernecki, Almira Nawrot and Filip Gurłacz, accompanied by Jowita Budnik, Bartłomiej Topa, Antoni Pawlicki, Leszek Lichota, and others.

“It is a film about growing up and, at the same time, about fighting against exclusion. On the other hand, it is also a film about the power of Polishness, and besides, it is a story about all those in the East who fought with the Soviets”, said Krzysztof Łukaszewicz.

The film is a production of the Documentary and Feature Film Studio (WFDiF) in coproduction with TVP Polish Television. It was co-financed by the Polish Film Institute and the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage.

The film was shot in 2020 on location in Poznań, Radom, Warsaw, Konstancin, Modlin and Skierniewice.

The honourary patronage of the film's premiere was assumed by the Minister of Culture and National Heritage, prof. Piotr Gliński. The honourary patronage over the film is held by the Ministry of the Interior and Administration and the Ministry of Education and Science.

TVP Dystrybucja Kinowa is the domestic distributor of the film.

Production Information:

Producer:

Documentary and Feature Film Studio WFDiF (Poland)

Coproducer:

TVP (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Krzysztof Łukaszewicz

Screenwriter: Krzysztof Łukaszewicz

DoP: Tomasz Wójcik

Editor: Michał Czarecki

Music: Michał Lorenc

Set designer: Ewa Skoczkowska

Interior decorator: Joanna Cieślewicz

Costume designer: Agnieszka Sobiecka

Cast: Feliks Matecki, Wit Czernecki, Almira Nawrot, Filip Gurłacz, Jowita Budnik, Bartłomiej Topa, Antoni Pawlicki, Leszek Lichota