FESTIVALS: May Labour Day Wins 2022 Warsaw Film Festival

WARSAW: Pjer Žalica’s Bosnian/Croatian/Macedonian/Serbian coproduction May Labour Day, received the Warsaw Grand Prix in the International Competition of the 38th Warsaw Film Festival (14 – 23 October 2022). The Latvian/Italian coproduction Sisters / Māsas directed by Linda Olte won the main prize in the 1-2 Competition.

This year the Warsaw Film Festival hosted the National Competition programme of the 13th Odessa International Film Festival in two categories: Best Feature Film and Best Short Film.

The winners of the four awards in the Short Film Competition (Short Grand Prix, Best Live Action Short, Best Animated Short and Best Documentary Short) can run for the Academy Awards, as the Short Films Competition at the Warsaw International Film Festival is on the Oscars eligibility list.

CentEast Market 2022, the industry segment of the festival, was held 19 – 22 October 2022.

The 38th Warsaw Film Festival, organised by the Warsaw Film Foundation, is supported by the Warsaw City Hall, the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, and the Marshal’s Office of Mazowieckie Voivodeship.

WINNERS:

International Competition:

Warsaw Grand Prix:

May Labor Day / Praznik rada (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia)

Directed by Pjer Žalica

Produced by Forum Association

Coproduced by Propeler Film, Sisters and Brother Mitevski, Backroom Production, Baš Čelik, Aba Film, Artikulacija

Supported by Film Fund Sarajevo, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kanton Sarajevo, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, and the Bosnian and Herzegovinian Radio Television

Best Director:

Viesturs Kairiss for January / Janvaris (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)

Produced by Mistrus Media

Coproduced by Artbox, Staron Film

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, Latvian Television, Latvian Foundation, Culture and Sports Department of the Riga City Council

Special Jury Award:

Beata Dzianowicz for the script of Shreds / Strzępy (Poland)

Directed by Beata Dzianowicz

Produced by WFDIF

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Odesa-Warsaw: Ukrainian Competition:

Best Ukrainian Feature Film:

Butterfly Vision / Бачення метелика / Bachennya metelyka

Directed by Maxim Nakonechny

Best Ukrainian Short Film:

Boney Piles / Terykony

Directed byTaras Tomenko

Competition 1-2:

Winner:

Sisters / Māsas (Latvia, Italy)

Directed by Linda Olte

Produced by Deep Sea Studios

Coproduced by Fenixfilm

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, IDM South Tyrol, Eurimages

Crème de la Crème Competition:

Crème de la Crème Award:

The Kings of the World / Los reyes del mundo (Colombia, Luxembourg, Mexico, France)

Directed by Laura Mora

Free Spirit Competition:

Free Spirit Award:

Timeman (Finland)

Directed by Samppa Batal

Documentary Competition:

Best Long Documentary:

Those Who Dance in the Dark (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jana Ševčíková

Special Mention:

One Day in Ukraine (Ukraine, Poland)

Directed by Volodymyr Tykhyy

Short Films Competition:

Short Grand Prix:

Ponto final (Spain, Portugal)

Directed by Miguel López Beraza

Best Live Action Short:

A Beautiful Wildflower Meadow / Piękna łąka kwietna (Poland)

Directed by Emi Buchwald

Best Animated Short:

Reprise (Switzerland)

Directed by Saskia Bulletti, Carine Chrast, Livia Neuenschwander, Leance Volschenk

Best Documentary Short:

Everything’s Fine, Potatoes in Line / Wszystko w porządku, ziemniaki w żołądku (Poland, Czech Republic)

Directed by Piotr Jasiński

Special Mention Documentary Short:

The Trip / Reisas (Lithuania)

Directed by Rimantas Oičenka

FIPRESCI Jury:

Award for Best Debut from Eastern Europe:

Young FIPRESCI Jury:

Young FIPRESCI Award for Best Debut from Eastern Europe:

Factorial Juggling (Poland)

Directed by Klaudia Folga

Ecumenical Jury:

Ecumenical Jury Award:

Dad / Tata (Poland, Ukraine)

Directed by Anna Maliszewska,

Produced by Metro Films

Coproduced by Family Production, Podkarpacki Regionalny Fundusz Filmowy

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Ukranian State Film Agency

NETPAC Award:

Ademoka (Kazakhstan, France)

Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov