FESTIVALS: May Labour Day Wins 2022 Warsaw Film Festival

This year the Warsaw Film Festival hosted the National Competition programme of the 13th Odessa International Film Festival in two categories: Best Feature Film and Best Short Film.
The winners of the four awards in the Short Film Competition (Short Grand Prix, Best Live Action Short, Best Animated Short and Best Documentary Short) can run for the Academy Awards, as the Short Films Competition at the Warsaw International Film Festival is on the Oscars eligibility list.
CentEast Market 2022, the industry segment of the festival, was held 19 – 22 October 2022.
The 38th Warsaw Film Festival, organised by the Warsaw Film Foundation, is supported by the Warsaw City Hall, the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, and the Marshal’s Office of Mazowieckie Voivodeship.
WINNERS:
International Competition:
Warsaw Grand Prix:
May Labor Day / Praznik rada (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia)
Directed by Pjer Žalica
Produced by Forum Association
Coproduced by Propeler Film, Sisters and Brother Mitevski, Backroom Production, Baš Čelik, Aba Film, Artikulacija
Supported by Film Fund Sarajevo, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kanton Sarajevo, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, and the Bosnian and Herzegovinian Radio Television
Best Director:
Viesturs Kairiss for January / Janvaris (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)
Produced by Mistrus Media
Coproduced by Artbox, Staron Film
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, Latvian Television, Latvian Foundation, Culture and Sports Department of the Riga City Council
Special Jury Award:
Beata Dzianowicz for the script of Shreds / Strzępy (Poland)
Directed by Beata Dzianowicz
Produced by WFDIF
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Odesa-Warsaw: Ukrainian Competition:
Best Ukrainian Feature Film:
Butterfly Vision / Бачення метелика / Bachennya metelyka
Directed by Maxim Nakonechny
Best Ukrainian Short Film:
Boney Piles / Terykony
Directed byTaras Tomenko
Competition 1-2:
Winner:
Sisters / Māsas (Latvia, Italy)
Directed by Linda Olte
Produced by Deep Sea Studios
Coproduced by Fenixfilm
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, IDM South Tyrol, Eurimages
Crème de la Crème Competition:
Crème de la Crème Award:
The Kings of the World / Los reyes del mundo (Colombia, Luxembourg, Mexico, France)
Directed by Laura Mora
Free Spirit Competition:
Free Spirit Award:
Timeman (Finland)
Directed by Samppa Batal
Documentary Competition:
Best Long Documentary:
Those Who Dance in the Dark (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jana Ševčíková
Special Mention:
One Day in Ukraine (Ukraine, Poland)
Directed by Volodymyr Tykhyy
Short Films Competition:
Short Grand Prix:
Ponto final (Spain, Portugal)
Directed by Miguel López Beraza
Best Live Action Short:
A Beautiful Wildflower Meadow / Piękna łąka kwietna (Poland)
Directed by Emi Buchwald
Best Animated Short:
Reprise (Switzerland)
Directed by Saskia Bulletti, Carine Chrast, Livia Neuenschwander, Leance Volschenk
Best Documentary Short:
Everything’s Fine, Potatoes in Line / Wszystko w porządku, ziemniaki w żołądku (Poland, Czech Republic)
Directed by Piotr Jasiński
Special Mention Documentary Short:
The Trip / Reisas (Lithuania)
Directed by Rimantas Oičenka
FIPRESCI Jury:
Award for Best Debut from Eastern Europe:
Sisters / Māsas (Latvia, Italy)
Directed by Linda Olte
Young FIPRESCI Jury:
Young FIPRESCI Award for Best Debut from Eastern Europe:
Factorial Juggling (Poland)
Directed by Klaudia Folga
Ecumenical Jury:
Ecumenical Jury Award:
Dad / Tata (Poland, Ukraine)
Directed by Anna Maliszewska,
Produced by Metro Films
Coproduced by Family Production, Podkarpacki Regionalny Fundusz Filmowy
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Ukranian State Film Agency
NETPAC Award:
Ademoka (Kazakhstan, France)
Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov