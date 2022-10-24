24-10-2022

FESTIVALS: May Labour Day Wins 2022 Warsaw Film Festival

By
    May Labor Day by Pjer Žalica May Labor Day by Pjer Žalica credit: Propeler Film

    WARSAW: Pjer Žalica’s Bosnian/Croatian/Macedonian/Serbian coproduction May Labour Day, received the Warsaw Grand Prix in the International Competition of the 38th Warsaw Film Festival (14 – 23 October 2022). The Latvian/Italian coproduction Sisters / Māsas directed by Linda Olte won the main prize in the 1-2 Competition.

    This year the Warsaw Film Festival hosted the National Competition programme of the 13th Odessa International Film Festival in two categories: Best Feature Film and Best Short Film.

    The winners of the four awards in the Short Film Competition (Short Grand Prix, Best Live Action Short, Best Animated Short and Best Documentary Short) can run for the Academy Awards, as the Short Films Competition at the Warsaw International Film Festival is on the Oscars eligibility list.

    CentEast Market 2022, the industry segment of the festival, was held 19 – 22 October 2022.

    The 38th Warsaw Film Festival, organised by the Warsaw Film Foundation, is supported by the Warsaw City Hall, the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, and the Marshal’s Office of Mazowieckie Voivodeship.

    WINNERS:

    International Competition:

    Warsaw Grand Prix:
    May Labor Day / Praznik rada (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia)
    Directed by Pjer Žalica
    Produced by Forum Association
    Coproduced by Propeler FilmSisters and Brother Mitevski, Backroom Production, Baš ČelikAba FilmArtikulacija
    Supported by Film Fund Sarajevo, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kanton SarajevoEurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, and the Bosnian and Herzegovinian Radio Television

    Best Director:
    Viesturs Kairiss for January / Janvaris (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)
    Produced by Mistrus Media 
    Coproduced by ArtboxStaron Film
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, Latvijas Mobilais TelefonsLatvian TelevisionLatvian FoundationCulture and Sports Department of the Riga City Council

    Special Jury Award:
    Beata Dzianowicz for the script of Shreds / Strzępy (Poland)
    Directed by Beata Dzianowicz 
    Produced by WFDIF
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Odesa-Warsaw: Ukrainian Competition:

    Best Ukrainian Feature Film:
    Butterfly Vision / Бачення метелика / Bachennya metelyka
    Directed by Maxim Nakonechny

    Best Ukrainian Short Film:
    Boney Piles / Terykony
    Directed byTaras Tomenko

    Competition 1-2:

    Winner:
    Sisters / Māsas (Latvia, Italy)
    Directed by Linda Olte
    Produced by Deep Sea Studios
    Coproduced by Fenixfilm
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, IDM South Tyrol, Eurimages

    Crème de la Crème Competition:

    Crème de la Crème Award:
    The Kings of the World  / Los reyes del mundo (Colombia, Luxembourg, Mexico, France)
    Directed by Laura Mora

    Free Spirit Competition:

    Free Spirit Award:
    Timeman (Finland)
    Directed by Samppa Batal

    Documentary Competition:

    Best Long Documentary:
    Those Who Dance in the Dark (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jana Ševčíková

    Special Mention:
    One Day in Ukraine (Ukraine, Poland)
    Directed by Volodymyr Tykhyy

    Short Films Competition:

    Short Grand Prix:
    Ponto final (Spain, Portugal)
    Directed by Miguel López Beraza

    Best Live Action Short:
    A Beautiful Wildflower Meadow / Piękna łąka kwietna (Poland)
    Directed by Emi Buchwald

    Best Animated Short:
    Reprise (Switzerland)
    Directed by Saskia Bulletti, Carine Chrast, Livia Neuenschwander, Leance Volschenk

    Best Documentary Short:
    Everything’s Fine, Potatoes in Line / Wszystko w porządku, ziemniaki w żołądku (Poland, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Piotr Jasiński

    Special Mention Documentary Short:
    The Trip / Reisas (Lithuania)
    Directed by Rimantas Oičenka

    FIPRESCI Jury:
    Award for Best Debut from Eastern Europe:
    Sisters / Māsas (Latvia, Italy)
    Directed by Linda Olte

    Young FIPRESCI Jury:
    Young FIPRESCI Award for Best Debut from Eastern Europe:
    Factorial Juggling (Poland)
    Directed by Klaudia Folga

    Ecumenical Jury:
    Ecumenical Jury Award:
    Dad / Tata (Poland, Ukraine)
    Directed by Anna Maliszewska,
    Produced by Metro Films
    Coproduced by Family Production, Podkarpacki Regionalny Fundusz Filmowy
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Ukranian State Film Agency

    NETPAC Award:
    Ademoka (Kazakhstan, France)
    Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

