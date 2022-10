WARSAW: Pawel Pawlikowski's new film, The Island (working title), will star Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, and it will be a British/Italian/Polish coproduction with Ewa Puszczynska coproducing through Extreme Emotions.

The film, set for shooting in 2023, is produced by Apocalypso Pictures and Brightstar from the UK in coproduction with Italy’s Wild Side and Vision Distribution, as well as Poland’s Extreme Emotions.

Written by Pawlikowski and inspired by real events, the script is set in the 30s, when a couple of Americans hope to build a private paradise on a deserted island, but a millionaire's yacht passing by will infuse their Eden with infidelity and betrayal.