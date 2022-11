WARSAW: Liam Hemsworth will star as Geralt in the fourth season of Netflix’s The Witcher, which is based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

The third season of the series created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich was shot in several countries including Slovenia and Croatia 2022 as an American/Polish/Hungarian coproduction, produced by Cinesite, Hivemind, Netflix, Platige Image (Poland) and Pioneer Stillking Films (Hungary).

The third season is expected to debut in the summer of 2023.