Joanna Kulig to Star in Michael Keaton's Knox Goes Away

WARSAW: Polish actress Joanna Kulig has joined Al Pacino and Marcia Gay Harden in Michael Keaton's noir thriller Knox Goes Away, where Keaton plays the main role.

The cast includes Suzy Nakamura, Ray McKinnon, John Hoogenakker and Lela Loren.

In the film, whose shooting has already wrapped, Michael Keaton plays John Knox, a hit man diagnosed with a rapidly progressing form of dementia, who tries to make up for the mistakes of the past by saving the life of his son (James Marsden).

The release date has not been revealed yet.

Joanna Kulig's international career took off after her successful appearance in Paweł Pawlikowski’s feature film Cold War (2018, Opus Film), which won her a European Film Award.