03-02-2023

OBITUARY: Polish Actor Leonard Pietraszak

    WARSAW: Veteran Polish actor Leonard Pietraszak died at 86. His career in the theatre, television and cinema spanned five decades.

    Leonard Pietraszak, photo by Fryta 73 - licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 2.0 Generic licenseLeonard Pietraszak studied at the Łódź Film School and became well-known after starring in the TV miniseries Black Clouds / Czarne Chmury (1973) directed by Andrzej Konic and produced by the Polish Television (TVP).

    He appeared in more than 100 television and film works, including the comedy Hit the Bank / Vabank (1981) directed by Juliusz Machulski and produced by Studio Filmowe Kadr, and the TV series Królova Bona (1980) directed by Janusz Majewski and produced by Zespol Filmowy Perspektiva for TVP.

