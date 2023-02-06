PRODUCTION: Netflix in Postproduction with Forgotten Love, Adaptation of Polish Classic Novel

WARSAW: Netflix 's Forgotten Love / Znachor directed by first time director Michał Gazda and based on the cult novel The Quack / Znachor by Tadeusz Dołęga-Mostowicz, is currently in postproduction in Poland and will premiere in the second half of 2023. Warsaw-based Endemol Shine is producing.

"This is a huge investment and Netflix has once again shown that it promotes Polish culture and believes and supports native creators. Partners on the side of Netflix have given us great trust, equipped us with the appropriate resources and created such a creative environment in which the implementation of this project became possible”, producer Magdalena Szwedkowicz said in a statement.

The script is penned by Marcin Baczyński and Mariusz Kuczewski.

Leszek Lichota is Professor Rafał Wilczur, who loses his family and memory, and meets his daughter years later. Maria Kowalska plays the daughter. The cast includes Ignacy Liss, Anna Szymańczyk, Mirosław Haniszewski, Mikołaj Grabowski, Izabela Kuna, Paweł Tomaszewski, Małgorzata Mikołajczak and Łukasz Szczepanowski.

The budget and the shooting dates have not been disclosed.

Netflix has already produced over 30 Polish films and series. Only in 2022, the service spent 84.5 m EUR / 400 m PLN on local productions, and since 2018 it has created over 3,500 jobs for Polish actors, screenwriters, directors and crews working on and off set.

Production Information:

Producer:

Netflix

Anna Kot, Poland PR:

Executive producer:

Endemol Shine (Poland)



Credits:

Director: Michał Gazda

Screenwriters: Marcin Baczyński, Mariusz Kuczewski

DoP: Tomasz Augustynek

Cast: Leszek Lichota, Maria Kowalska,Ignacy Liss, Anna Szymańczyk, Mirosław Haniszewski, Mikołaj Grabowski, Izabela Kuna, Paweł Tomaszewski, Małgorzata Mikołajczak, Łukasz Szczepanowski