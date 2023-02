WARSAW: Projects of long films and series for young audiences (children, teenagers and young adults) and of all types (live-action, animation, documentary, transmedia) can apply to Kids Kino Industry 2023 till 12 May 2023.

Projects can be at different stages of development, production or postproduction.

Approximately 25 projects will be selected.

The international coproduction forum will be held in Warsaw from 3 - 5 October 2023 within the Kids Kino IFF (29 September - 8 October 2023).

Click HERE for the press release.