EO Dominates Polish Eagles Nominations

Johnny by Daniel Jaroszek and Silent Twins by Agnieszka Smoczyńska received eight and seven nominations, respectively.
“Eagles Awards are extremely important for the Polish cinematography. From the very beginning, our goal was to make objective and direct artistic choices”, said the president of the Polish Film Academy, Dariusz Jabłoński.
The nominations were chosen from among 73 feature films, 51 documentaries and 25 TV series.
Full List of Nominees:
Best Film:
The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)
Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska
Produced by Madants
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Grupa Moderator Studio Filmowe, 30 West, 42, Kindred Spirit
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Woman on the Roof / Kobietanadachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
Directed by Anna Jadowska
Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films
Coproduced by Blick Productions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Arte, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France
Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Munk Studio
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Johnny (Poland)
Directed by Daniel Jaroszek
Produced by Next Film
Coproduced by TVN
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
EO (Poland, Italy)
Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
Produced by Skopia Film
Coproduced by Alia Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund
Best Director:
Damian Kocur for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
Aleksandra Terpińska for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
Produced by Madants
Coproduced by Warner Brothers, Alcatraz Films, Film Produkcja, Moderator Inwestycje and Abstraction Plan
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
Jerzy Skolimowski for EO (Poland, Italy)
Anna Jadowska for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
Agnieszka Smoczyńska for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)
Best Screenplay:
Damian Kocur for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól
Aleksandra Terpińska for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
Jerzy Skolimowski, Ewa Piaskowska for EO (Poland, Italy)
Maciej Kraszewski for Johnny (Poland)
Anna Jadowska for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
Jacek Lusiński, Szymon Augustyniak for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)
Best Actress:
Katarzyna Figura for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)
Agnieszka Grochowska for Fu*king Bornholm (Poland)
Sandra Drzymalska for EO (Poland, Italy)
Dorota Pomykała for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
Małgorzata Gorolfor Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)
Best Actor:
Ireneusz Czop for Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)
Tomasz Schuchardt for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)
Jacek Beler for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
Dawid Ogrodnik for Johnny (Poland)
Piotr Trojan for Johnny (Poland)
Best Supporting Actress:
Matylda Damięcka for Apokawixa (Poland)
Maja Ostaszewska for Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)
Magdalena Koleśnik for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
Maria Pakulnis for Johnny (Poland)
Aleksandra Konieczna for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)
Best Supporting Actor:
Sebastian Fabijański for Apokawixa (Poland)
Andrzej Konopka for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)
Grzegorz Damięck for Fu*king Bornholm (Poland)
Directed by Anna Kazejak
Produced by Friends With Benefits Studio, Empik Go
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Mateusz Kościukiewicz for EO (Poland, Italy)
Andrzej Seweryn for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)
Best Cinematography:
Łukasz Gutt for Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)
Tomasz Woźniczka for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
Michał Dymek for EO (Poland, Italy)
Jolanta Dylewska for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
Kuba Kijowski for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)
Best Editing:
Wojciech Włodarski for Apokawixa (Poland)
Magdalena Chowańska for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
Agnieszka Glińska for EO (Poland, Italy)
Piotr Wójcik, Bartłomiej Piasek for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
Agnieszka Glińska for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)
Best Costumes:
Anna Englert for Apokawixa (Poland)
Directed by Xawery Żuławski
Produced by TVN Grupa Discovery
Dorota Roqueplo for Brigitte Bardot Forever / Brigitte Bardot Cudowna (Poland)
Directed by Lech Majewski
Produced by Domino Film
Coproduced by the Angelus Silesius Association
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the City of Katowice
Agata Culak for Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)
Directed by Leszek Dawid
Produced by East Studio
Coproduced by TVN, Kino Świat, FINA, the Krakow Festival Office, the Film Commission Vallee d’Aoste
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland, the Krakow Regional Film Fund, the Malopolska Region and the City of Krakow
Dominika Gebel for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)
Katarzyna Lewińska for EO (Poland, Italy)
Dorota Roqueplo for March ’68 / Marzec’68 (Poland)
Directed by Krzysztof Lang
Produced by TVP
Małgorzata Zacharska for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
Produced by Aura Films
Coproduced by WFDIF, TVP, the Gdynia Film Centre, PFJB
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage
Katarzyna Lewińska for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)
Anna Englert for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)
Directed by Jacek Lusiński
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury w Rzeszowie
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Kino Świat, the Podkarpackie Film Commission
Best Music:
Marek Napiórkowski for Bejbis (Poland, Italy)
Directed by Andrzej Saramonowicz
Produced by Agresywna Banda, L'Age D'Or
Coproduced by Cavatina Studio, Play Entertainment, Bumi Film
Supported by Ministero della Cultura – Direzione generale Cinema e audivisivo, Regione Lazio
Paweł Mykietyn for EO (Poland, Italy)
Bartłomiej Gliniak for March ’68 / Marzec’68 (Poland)
Marcin Macuk, Zuzanna Wrońska for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)
Adrian Konarski for Happiness Comes in Pairs / Szczęścia chodzą parami (Poland)
Directed by Bartosz Prokopowicz
Produced by Zygfryd Studio
Coproduced by Polsat, Cyfrowy Polsat, Polkomtel
Maciej Zieliński for Święta inaczej (Poland)
Directed by Patrick Yoka
Produced by Santa Films
Coproduced by Monolith Films, Backstage IPG
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Make-Up:
Agnieszka Jońca for Brigitte Bardot Forever / Brigitte Bardot Cudowna (Poland)
Katarzyna Wilk for Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)
Lilianna Gałązka for Johnny (Poland)
Lilianna Gałązka, Ludmiła Krawczyk for March ’68 / Marzec’68 (Poland)
Dariusz Krysiak for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
Tomasz Matraszek for The Prophet / Prorok (Poland)
Directed by Michał Kondrat
Produced by Fundacja Filmowa
Coproduced by TVP, the Audiovisual Technology Centre in Wrocław
Supported by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the Polish Film Institute
Best Production Design:
Aleksandra Klemens for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)
Mirosław Koncewicz for EO (Poland, Italy)
Anna Pabisiak for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
Ewa Skoczkowska for March ’68 / Marzec’68 (Poland)
Marcelina Początek-Kunikowska for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
Best Sound:
Adam Szmit, Michał Bagiński for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)
Radosław Ochnio, Marcin Matlak, Marta Weronika Werońska for EO (Poland, Italy)
Sebastian Brański, Wojciech Mielimąka, Filip Krzemień for Johnny (Poland)
Marcin Ejsmund, Mirosław Makowski for March ’68 / Marzec’68 (Poland)
Radosław Ochnio, Michał Fojcik for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
Marcin Lenarczyk, Maria Chilarecka for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)
Marcin Kasiński, Kacper Habisiak, Tomasz Wieczorek for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)
Best Documentary Film:
Angels of Sinjar / Anioły z Sindżaru (Poland, Germany, Czech Republic)
Directed by Hanna Polak
Produced by HBO Max, Hanna Polak Films, Saxonia Entertainment, ZDF, arte
Coproduced by Česká Televize
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Creative Europe
The Pawnshop / Lombard (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Kowalski
Produced by 4.30 Studio
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Silesia Film
Fledglings / Pisklaki (Poland)
Directed by Lidia Duda
Produced by Aura Films
Coproduced by Telewizja Polska, Lunafilm, the Mazovia Institute of Culture, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Marshal's Office of the Mazowieckie Voivodeship, the Warsaw City Hall
Silent Love (Poland, Germany)
Directed by Marek Kozakewicz
Produced by Koi Studio
Coproduced by Tondowski Films, Fundacja Lekko Films, MDR
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung
The Hamlet Syndrome / Syndrom Hamleta (Poland, Germany)
Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosołowski
Produced by Balapolis, Kundschafter Filmproduktion
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Sudwestfunk Baden-Baden, Chicken&Egg Pictures
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish-German Film Fund, FFA Filmforderungsanstalt, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH, Creative Europe – Media, the German Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media, Crossing Borders Robert Bosch Stiftung, Literarisches Colloquium Berlin
Best Drama Series:
Queen / Królowa (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Kośmicki
Produced by Opus TV
Commissioned by Netflix
The Crow / Kruk (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Pieprzyca, Adrian Panek
Produced by Opus TV
Commissioned by Canal+ Polska
A Minute of Silence / Minutaciszy (Poland)
Directed by Jacek Lusiński
Produced by Aurum Film
Commissioned by Canal+ Polska
The Thaw / Odwilż (Poland)
Directed by Xawery Żuławski
Produced by Magnolia Films
Commissioned by HBO Europe
High Water / Wielka woda (Poland)
Directed by Jan Holoubek, Bartłomiej Ignaciuk
Produced by Telemark
Commissioned by Netflix
Discovery of the Year:
Damian Kocur for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (directing)
Damian Kocur for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (screenplay)
Jakub Skoczeń for Baptism / Chrzciny (directing)
Produced by ANDERSA STREET ART AND MEDIA
Coproduced by Robert Ziółek- Mushchelka Production, TVP
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Aleksandra Terpińskafor Other People / Inni ludzie (directing)
Daniel Jaroszek for Johnny (directing)
Best European Film:
Ennio (Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan)
Directed by Giuseppe Tornatore
Parallel Mothers / Madres paralelas (Spain, France)
Directed by Pedro Almodóvar
The Worst Person in the World / Verdens verste menneske (Norway, France, Sweden, Denmark)
Directed by Joachim Trier
Paris, 13th District/ Les Olympiades (France)
Directed by Jacques Audiard
Vortex (France, Belgium, Monaco)
Directed by Gaspar Noė