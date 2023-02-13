EO Dominates Polish Eagles Nominations

Dariusz Jabłoński , President of the Polish Film Academy

WARSAW: Academy Award candidate EO directed by Jerzy Skolimowski received the most nominations, 11, for the Polish Film Awards - The Eagles 2023. The winners will be announced during the 25th Eagles Gala on 6 March 2023, at the Polish Theatre in Warsaw.

Johnny by Daniel Jaroszek and Silent Twins by Agnieszka Smoczyńska received eight and seven nominations, respectively.

“Eagles Awards are extremely important for the Polish cinematography. From the very beginning, our goal was to make objective and direct artistic choices”, said the president of the Polish Film Academy, Dariusz Jabłoński.

The nominations were chosen from among 73 feature films, 51 documentaries and 25 TV series.

Full List of Nominees:

Best Film:

The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska

Produced by Madants

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Grupa Moderator Studio Filmowe, 30 West, 42, Kindred Spirit

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Woman on the Roof / Kobietanadachu (Poland, France, Sweden)

Directed by Anna Jadowska

Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films

Coproduced by Blick Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Arte, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France

Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Munk Studio

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Johnny (Poland)

Directed by Daniel Jaroszek

Produced by Next Film

Coproduced by TVN

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

EO (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

Produced by Skopia Film

Coproduced by Alia Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

Best Director:

Damian Kocur for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)

Aleksandra Terpińska for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)

Produced by Madants

Coproduced by Warner Brothers, Alcatraz Films, Film Produkcja, Moderator Inwestycje and Abstraction Plan

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

Jerzy Skolimowski for EO (Poland, Italy)

Anna Jadowska for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)

Agnieszka Smoczyńska for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)

Best Screenplay:

Damian Kocur for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól

Aleksandra Terpińska for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)

Jerzy Skolimowski, Ewa Piaskowska for EO (Poland, Italy)

Maciej Kraszewski for Johnny (Poland)

Anna Jadowska for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)

Jacek Lusiński, Szymon Augustyniak for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)

Best Actress:

Katarzyna Figura for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)

Agnieszka Grochowska for Fu*king Bornholm (Poland)

Sandra Drzymalska for EO (Poland, Italy)

Dorota Pomykała for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)

Małgorzata Gorolfor Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)

Best Actor:

Ireneusz Czop for Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)

Tomasz Schuchardt for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)

Jacek Beler for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)

Dawid Ogrodnik for Johnny (Poland)

Piotr Trojan for Johnny (Poland)

Best Supporting Actress:

Matylda Damięcka for Apokawixa (Poland)

Maja Ostaszewska for Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)

Magdalena Koleśnik for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)

Maria Pakulnis for Johnny (Poland)

Aleksandra Konieczna for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)

Best Supporting Actor:

Sebastian Fabijański for Apokawixa (Poland)

Andrzej Konopka for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)

Grzegorz Damięck for Fu*king Bornholm (Poland)

Directed by Anna Kazejak

Produced by Friends With Benefits Studio, Empik Go

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Mateusz Kościukiewicz for EO (Poland, Italy)

Andrzej Seweryn for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)

Best Cinematography:

Łukasz Gutt for Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)

Tomasz Woźniczka for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)

Michał Dymek for EO (Poland, Italy)

Jolanta Dylewska for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)

Kuba Kijowski for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)

Best Editing:

Wojciech Włodarski for Apokawixa (Poland)

Magdalena Chowańska for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)

Agnieszka Glińska for EO (Poland, Italy)

Piotr Wójcik, Bartłomiej Piasek for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)

Agnieszka Glińska for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)

Best Costumes:

Anna Englert for Apokawixa (Poland)

Directed by Xawery Żuławski

Produced by TVN Grupa Discovery

Dorota Roqueplo for Brigitte Bardot Forever / Brigitte Bardot Cudowna (Poland)

Directed by Lech Majewski

Produced by Domino Film

Coproduced by the Angelus Silesius Association

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the City of Katowice

Agata Culak for Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Leszek Dawid

Produced by East Studio

Coproduced by TVN, Kino Świat, FINA, the Krakow Festival Office, the Film Commission Vallee d’Aoste

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland, the Krakow Regional Film Fund, the Malopolska Region and the City of Krakow

Dominika Gebel for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)

Katarzyna Lewińska for EO (Poland, Italy)

Dorota Roqueplo for March ’68 / Marzec’68 (Poland)

Directed by Krzysztof Lang

Produced by TVP

Małgorzata Zacharska for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)

Produced by Aura Films

Coproduced by WFDIF, TVP, the Gdynia Film Centre, PFJB

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

Katarzyna Lewińska for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)

Anna Englert for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)

Directed by Jacek Lusiński

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury w Rzeszowie

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Kino Świat, the Podkarpackie Film Commission

Best Music:

Marek Napiórkowski for Bejbis (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Andrzej Saramonowicz

Produced by Agresywna Banda, L'Age D'Or

Coproduced by Cavatina Studio, Play Entertainment, Bumi Film

Supported by Ministero della Cultura – Direzione generale Cinema e audivisivo, Regione Lazio

Paweł Mykietyn for EO (Poland, Italy)

Bartłomiej Gliniak for March ’68 / Marzec’68 (Poland)

Marcin Macuk, Zuzanna Wrońska for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)

Adrian Konarski for Happiness Comes in Pairs / Szczęścia chodzą parami (Poland)

Directed by Bartosz Prokopowicz

Produced by Zygfryd Studio

Coproduced by Polsat, Cyfrowy Polsat, Polkomtel

Maciej Zieliński for Święta inaczej (Poland)

Directed by Patrick Yoka

Produced by Santa Films

Coproduced by Monolith Films, Backstage IPG

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Make-Up:

Agnieszka Jońca for Brigitte Bardot Forever / Brigitte Bardot Cudowna (Poland)

Katarzyna Wilk for Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)

Lilianna Gałązka for Johnny (Poland)

Lilianna Gałązka, Ludmiła Krawczyk for March ’68 / Marzec’68 (Poland)

Dariusz Krysiak for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)

Tomasz Matraszek for The Prophet / Prorok (Poland)

Directed by Michał Kondrat

Produced by Fundacja Filmowa

Coproduced by TVP, the Audiovisual Technology Centre in Wrocław

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the Polish Film Institute

Best Production Design:

Aleksandra Klemens for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)

Mirosław Koncewicz for EO (Poland, Italy)

Anna Pabisiak for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)

Ewa Skoczkowska for March ’68 / Marzec’68 (Poland)

Marcelina Początek-Kunikowska for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)

Best Sound:

Adam Szmit, Michał Bagiński for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)

Radosław Ochnio, Marcin Matlak, Marta Weronika Werońska for EO (Poland, Italy)

Sebastian Brański, Wojciech Mielimąka, Filip Krzemień for Johnny (Poland)

Marcin Ejsmund, Mirosław Makowski for March ’68 / Marzec’68 (Poland)

Radosław Ochnio, Michał Fojcik for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)

Marcin Lenarczyk, Maria Chilarecka for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)

Marcin Kasiński, Kacper Habisiak, Tomasz Wieczorek for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)

Best Documentary Film:

Angels of Sinjar / Anioły z Sindżaru (Poland, Germany, Czech Republic)

Directed by Hanna Polak

Produced by HBO Max, Hanna Polak Films, Saxonia Entertainment, ZDF, arte

Coproduced by Česká Televize

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Creative Europe

The Pawnshop / Lombard (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Kowalski

Produced by 4.30 Studio

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Silesia Film

Fledglings / Pisklaki (Poland)

Directed by Lidia Duda

Produced by Aura Films

Coproduced by Telewizja Polska, Lunafilm, the Mazovia Institute of Culture, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Marshal's Office of the Mazowieckie Voivodeship, the Warsaw City Hall

Silent Love (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Marek Kozakewicz

Produced by Koi Studio

Coproduced by Tondowski Films, Fundacja Lekko Films, MDR

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung

The Hamlet Syndrome / Syndrom Hamleta (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosołowski

Produced by Balapolis, Kundschafter Filmproduktion

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Sudwestfunk Baden-Baden, Chicken&Egg Pictures

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish-German Film Fund, FFA Filmforderungsanstalt, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH, Creative Europe – Media, the German Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media, Crossing Borders Robert Bosch Stiftung, Literarisches Colloquium Berlin

Best Drama Series:

Queen / Królowa (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Kośmicki

Produced by Opus TV

Commissioned by Netflix

The Crow / Kruk (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Pieprzyca, Adrian Panek

Produced by Opus TV

Commissioned by Canal+ Polska

A Minute of Silence / Minutaciszy (Poland)

Directed by Jacek Lusiński

Produced by Aurum Film

Commissioned by Canal+ Polska

The Thaw / Odwilż (Poland)

Directed by Xawery Żuławski

Produced by Magnolia Films

Commissioned by HBO Europe

High Water / Wielka woda (Poland)

Directed by Jan Holoubek, Bartłomiej Ignaciuk

Produced by Telemark

Commissioned by Netflix

Discovery of the Year:

Damian Kocur for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (directing)

Damian Kocur for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (screenplay)

Jakub Skoczeń for Baptism / Chrzciny (directing)

Produced by ANDERSA STREET ART AND MEDIA

Coproduced by Robert Ziółek- Mushchelka Production, TVP

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Aleksandra Terpińskafor Other People / Inni ludzie (directing)

Daniel Jaroszek for Johnny (directing)

Best European Film:

Ennio (Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan)

Directed by Giuseppe Tornatore

Parallel Mothers / Madres paralelas (Spain, France)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

The Worst Person in the World / Verdens verste menneske (Norway, France, Sweden, Denmark)

Directed by Joachim Trier

Paris, 13th District/ Les Olympiades (France)

Directed by Jacques Audiard

Vortex (France, Belgium, Monaco)

Directed by Gaspar Noė