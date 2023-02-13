13-02-2023

EO Dominates Polish Eagles Nominations

By
    Dariusz Jabłoński , President of the Polish Film Academy Dariusz Jabłoński , President of the Polish Film Academy photo: Teodor Klepczyński / Polish Film Academy

    WARSAW: Academy Award candidate EO directed by Jerzy Skolimowski received the most nominations, 11, for the Polish Film Awards - The Eagles 2023. The winners will be announced during the 25th Eagles Gala on 6 March 2023, at the Polish Theatre in Warsaw.

    Johnny by Daniel Jaroszek and Silent Twins by Agnieszka Smoczyńska received eight and seven nominations, respectively.

    “Eagles Awards are extremely important for the Polish cinematography. From the very beginning, our goal was to make objective and direct artistic choices”, said the president of the Polish Film Academy, Dariusz Jabłoński.

    The nominations were chosen from among 73 feature films, 51 documentaries and 25 TV series.

    Full List of Nominees:

    Best Film:

    The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)
    Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska
    Produced by Madants
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Grupa Moderator Studio Filmowe, 30 West, 42, Kindred Spirit
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Woman on the Roof / Kobietanadachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
    Directed by Anna Jadowska
    Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films
    Coproduced by Blick Productions
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Arte, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France

    Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kocur
    Produced by Munk Studio
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Johnny (Poland)
    Directed by Daniel Jaroszek
    Produced by Next Film
    Coproduced by TVN
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    EO (Poland, Italy)
    Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
    Produced by Skopia Film
    Coproduced by Alia Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

    Best Director:

    Damian Kocur for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)

    Aleksandra Terpińska for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
    Produced by Madants
    Coproduced by Warner Brothers, Alcatraz Films, Film Produkcja, Moderator Inwestycje and Abstraction Plan
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

    Jerzy Skolimowski for EO (Poland, Italy)
    Anna Jadowska for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
    Agnieszka Smoczyńska for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)

    Best Screenplay:

    Damian Kocur for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól
    Aleksandra Terpińska for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
    Jerzy Skolimowski, Ewa Piaskowska for EO (Poland, Italy)
    Maciej Kraszewski for Johnny (Poland)
    Anna Jadowska for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
    Jacek Lusiński, Szymon Augustyniak for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)

    Best Actress:

    Katarzyna Figura for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)
    Agnieszka Grochowska for Fu*king Bornholm (Poland)
    Sandra Drzymalska for EO (Poland, Italy)
    Dorota Pomykała for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
    Małgorzata Gorolfor Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)

    Best Actor:

    Ireneusz Czop for Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)
    Tomasz Schuchardt for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)
    Jacek Beler for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
    Dawid Ogrodnik for Johnny (Poland)
    Piotr Trojan for Johnny (Poland)

    Best Supporting Actress:

    Matylda Damięcka for Apokawixa (Poland)
    Maja Ostaszewska for Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)
    Magdalena Koleśnik for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
    Maria Pakulnis for Johnny (Poland)
    Aleksandra Konieczna for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)

    Best Supporting Actor:

    Sebastian Fabijański for Apokawixa (Poland)
    Andrzej Konopka for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)

    Grzegorz Damięck for Fu*king Bornholm (Poland)
    Directed by Anna Kazejak
    Produced by Friends With Benefits Studio, Empik Go
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Mateusz Kościukiewicz for EO (Poland, Italy)
    Andrzej Seweryn for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)

    Best Cinematography:

    Łukasz Gutt for Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)
    Tomasz Woźniczka for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
    Michał Dymek for EO (Poland, Italy)
    Jolanta Dylewska for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
    Kuba Kijowski for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)

    Best Editing:

    Wojciech Włodarski for Apokawixa (Poland)
    Magdalena Chowańska for Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
    Agnieszka Glińska for EO (Poland, Italy)
    Piotr Wójcik, Bartłomiej Piasek for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
    Agnieszka Glińska for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)

    Best Costumes:

    Anna Englert for Apokawixa (Poland)
    Directed by Xawery Żuławski
    Produced by TVN Grupa Discovery

    Dorota Roqueplo for Brigitte Bardot Forever / Brigitte Bardot Cudowna (Poland)
    Directed by Lech Majewski
    Produced by Domino Film
    Coproduced by the Angelus Silesius Association
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the City of Katowice

    Agata Culak for Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)
    Directed by Leszek Dawid
    Produced by East Studio
    Coproduced by TVN, Kino Świat, FINA, the Krakow Festival Office, the Film Commission Vallee d’Aoste
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland, the Krakow Regional Film Fund, the Malopolska Region and the City of Krakow

    Dominika Gebel for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)
    Katarzyna Lewińska for EO (Poland, Italy)

    Dorota Roqueplo for March ’68 / Marzec’68 (Poland)
    Directed by Krzysztof Lang
    Produced by TVP

    Małgorzata Zacharska for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
    Produced by Aura Films
    Coproduced by WFDIF, TVP, the Gdynia Film Centre, PFJB
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

    Katarzyna Lewińska for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)

    Anna Englert for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)
    Directed by Jacek Lusiński
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury w Rzeszowie
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Kino Świat, the Podkarpackie Film Commission

    Best Music:

    Marek Napiórkowski for Bejbis (Poland, Italy)
    Directed by Andrzej Saramonowicz
    Produced by Agresywna Banda, L'Age D'Or
    Coproduced by Cavatina Studio, Play Entertainment, Bumi Film
    Supported by Ministero della Cultura – Direzione generale Cinema e audivisivo, Regione Lazio

    Paweł Mykietyn for EO (Poland, Italy)
    Bartłomiej Gliniak for March ’68 / Marzec’68 (Poland)
    Marcin Macuk, Zuzanna Wrońska for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)

    Adrian Konarski for Happiness Comes in Pairs / Szczęścia chodzą parami (Poland)
    Directed by Bartosz Prokopowicz
    Produced by Zygfryd Studio
    Coproduced by Polsat, Cyfrowy Polsat, Polkomtel

    Maciej Zieliński for Święta inaczej (Poland)
    Directed by Patrick Yoka
    Produced by Santa Films
    Coproduced by Monolith Films, Backstage IPG
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Make-Up:

    Agnieszka Jońca for Brigitte Bardot Forever / Brigitte Bardot Cudowna (Poland)
    Katarzyna Wilk for Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)
    Lilianna Gałązka for Johnny (Poland)
    Lilianna Gałązka, Ludmiła Krawczyk for March ’68 / Marzec’68 (Poland)
    Dariusz Krysiak for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)

    Tomasz Matraszek for The Prophet / Prorok (Poland)
    Directed by Michał Kondrat
    Produced by Fundacja Filmowa
    Coproduced by TVP, the Audiovisual Technology Centre in Wrocław
    Supported by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the Polish Film Institute

    Best Production Design:

    Aleksandra Klemens for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)
    Mirosław Koncewicz for EO (Poland, Italy)
    Anna Pabisiak for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
    Ewa Skoczkowska for March ’68 / Marzec’68 (Poland)
    Marcelina Początek-Kunikowska for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)

    Best Sound:

    Adam Szmit, Michał Bagiński for Baptism / Chrzciny (Poland)
    Radosław Ochnio, Marcin Matlak, Marta Weronika Werońska for EO (Poland, Italy)
    Sebastian Brański, Wojciech Mielimąka, Filip Krzemień for Johnny (Poland)
    Marcin Ejsmund, Mirosław Makowski for March ’68 / Marzec’68 (Poland)
    Radosław Ochnio, Michał Fojcik for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
    Marcin Lenarczyk, Maria Chilarecka for The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)
    Marcin Kasiński, Kacper Habisiak, Tomasz Wieczorek for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)

    Best Documentary Film:

    Angels of Sinjar / Anioły z Sindżaru (Poland, Germany, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Hanna Polak
    Produced by HBO Max, Hanna Polak Films, Saxonia Entertainment, ZDF, arte
    Coproduced by Česká Televize
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Creative Europe

    The Pawnshop / Lombard (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Kowalski
    Produced by 4.30 Studio
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Silesia Film

    Fledglings / Pisklaki (Poland)
    Directed by Lidia Duda
    Produced by Aura Films
    Coproduced by Telewizja Polska, Lunafilm, the Mazovia Institute of Culture, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Marshal's Office of the Mazowieckie Voivodeship, the Warsaw City Hall

    Silent Love (Poland, Germany)
    Directed by Marek Kozakewicz
    Produced by Koi Studio
    Coproduced by Tondowski Films, Fundacja Lekko Films, MDR
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung

    The Hamlet Syndrome / Syndrom Hamleta (Poland, Germany)
    Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosołowski
    Produced by Balapolis, Kundschafter Filmproduktion
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Sudwestfunk Baden-Baden, Chicken&Egg Pictures
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish-German Film Fund, FFA Filmforderungsanstalt, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH, Creative Europe – Media, the German Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media, Crossing Borders Robert Bosch Stiftung, Literarisches Colloquium Berlin

    Best Drama Series:

    Queen / Królowa (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Kośmicki
    Produced by Opus TV
    Commissioned by Netflix

    The Crow / Kruk (Poland)
    Directed by Maciej Pieprzyca, Adrian Panek
    Produced by Opus TV
    Commissioned by Canal+ Polska

    A Minute of Silence / Minutaciszy (Poland)
    Directed by Jacek Lusiński
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Commissioned by Canal+ Polska

    The Thaw / Odwilż (Poland)
    Directed by Xawery Żuławski
    Produced by Magnolia Films
    Commissioned by HBO Europe

    High Water / Wielka woda (Poland)
    Directed by Jan Holoubek, Bartłomiej Ignaciuk
    Produced by Telemark
    Commissioned by Netflix

    Discovery of the Year:

    Damian Kocur for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (directing)
    Damian Kocur for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (screenplay)

    Jakub Skoczeń for Baptism / Chrzciny (directing)
    Produced by ANDERSA STREET ART AND MEDIA
    Coproduced by Robert Ziółek- Mushchelka Production, TVP
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Aleksandra Terpińskafor Other People / Inni ludzie (directing)
    Daniel Jaroszek for Johnny (directing)

    Best European Film:

    Ennio (Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan)
    Directed by Giuseppe Tornatore

    Parallel Mothers / Madres paralelas (Spain, France)
    Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

    The Worst Person in the World / Verdens verste menneske (Norway, France, Sweden, Denmark)
    Directed by Joachim Trier

    Paris, 13th District/ Les Olympiades (France)
    Directed by Jacques Audiard

    Vortex (France, Belgium, Monaco)
    Directed by Gaspar Noė

    Published in Poland

    Latest from Katarzyna Grynienko

    More in this category:« Kids Kino Industry 2023 Opens Call for Applications