Applications for CEDOC Market at Krakow FF Are Open

KRAKOW: Documentary producers from around the world who are looking for international partners can apply to the Central European Documentary Coproduction Market (CEDOC), which will be held within the industry programme of the Krakow Film Festival 2023.

The 63rd edition of the festival will be held in Kraków cinemas 28 May - 4 June, and online throughout Poland 2–18 June 2023.

The final deadline for applications is 31 March 2023.

Click HERE for more information.