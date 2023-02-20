PRODUCTION: Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert Prep Let Me Out

WARSAW: The internationally recognised duo Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert will take on the topic of transsexual transition with their new drama Let Me Out, which is currently in preproduction. The cast includes Joanna Kulig and Małgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik.

The film is a production of No-Mad films, a collaboration of the companies Madants and Nowhere, which are both its shareholders. The producer of the film is Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska, the president of No-Mad Films.

In 2022, the producers applied for a grant of 840,675 EUR / 4 m PLN from the Polish Film Institute. The project was positively assessed by experts, but the director of the Polish Film Institute, Radosław Śmigulski, postponed the awarding of the subsidy "to a later decision".

The film's planned budget is 3.73 m EUR / 18 m PLN, FNE found out.

The confirmed cast includes Małgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik and Joanna Kulig, who has recently worked on the American romantic comedy She Came to Me, which opened the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on 16 February 2023. Both actresses have already worked with Szumowska on her previous projects. Hajewska-Krzysztofik was cast in Body / Ciało, produced by Nowhere, awarded the Silver Bear in Berlin, and Kulig in Elles.

The shooting and premiere dates have not been confirmed yet.

Production Information:

Producer:

No-Mad Films (Poland)

Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska: This email address is being protected from spambots.

Credits:

Directors: Małgorzata Szumowska, Michał Englert

Screenwriter: Małgorzata Szumowska

Cast: Joanna Kulig, Małgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik