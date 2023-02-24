PRODUCTION: Adrian Apanel Shoots Polish Horror Story

WARSAW: Adrian Apanel is currently shooting his debut feature Horror Story, whose first slate is taking place on set in Warsaw. The main roles in this black comedy are played by Jakub Zając and Michalina Olszańska.

The film written by Apanel follows a graduate full of fresh ambitions, who is trying to get his dream job in a corporation, balancing on the border of reality and dream. While looking for a job, he moves into a cheap flat that resembles a house from horror films. It will be hard to decide which is a bigger nightmare for him: a spooky house with strange tenants or the process of getting a job, full of corporate absurdities and everyday frustrations.

“The director is perfectly aware of the absurdities of the young generation entering adult life, and he is able to give them a distinct tone of black comedy. Horror Story promises to be an interesting debut combining an original vision with humour and a story that can interest a wider audience”, producer Jerzy Kapuściński told FNE.

The cast includes Jakub Zając, Michalina Olszańska, Marta Stalmierska, Konrad Eleryk, Paulina Gałązka, Anna Seniuk, Marian Opania, Sebastian Perdek and Natalia Iwańska.

Jerzy Kapuściński and Ewa Jastrzębska are producing through SFP's Munk Studio in coproduction with Orka Studio. The film is made with funds from the Polish Filmmakers Association and with the support of the Polish Film Institute.

The planned budget is 1,083,895 EUR / 5,147,000 PLN, FNE found out.

The film will be shot on location in Warsaw and Konstancin Jeziorna till the beginning of March 2023.

“The premiere is planned for the first half of 2024”, Jerzy Kapuściński also said. Monolith Films will handle the distribution.

Production Information:

Producer:

Munk Studio (Poland)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Orka Studio (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Adrian Apanel

Screenwriter: Adrian Apanel

DoP: Ernest Wilczyński

Set designer: Radosław Zielonka

Costumes: Małgorzata Fudala

Cast: Jakub Zając, Michalina Olszańska, Marta Stalmierska, Konrad Eleryk, Paulina Gałązka, Anna Seniuk, Marian Opania, Sebastian Perdek, Natalia Iwańsk