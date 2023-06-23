EXCLUSIVE: New Sales for Agnieszka Holland’s The Green Border

WARSAW: Films Boutique has signed new distribution deals for Agnieszka Holland’s feature film The Green Border with Spain, Austria, the Baltics, Iceland and Hungary after the project was showcased in Cannes’ Marché du Film 2023.

The film was sold in Spain to Vercine, in Austria to panda lichtspiele filmverleih, in the Baltics to Kino Pasavaris, in Iceland to Bio Paradis and in Hungary to Vertigo, Jean-Christophe Simon, founding partner of Films Boutique told FNE.

These territories add to the territories previously announced: France (Condor), Benelux (September films), Poland (Kino Świat), Czech Republic and Slovakia (AQS), Italy (Movies Inspired), Ex-Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom) and Portugal (Leopardo Filmes).

The Green Border, which is currently in postproduction, is a coproduction between Poland, France, Belgium and the Czech Republic, produced by Marcin Wierzchosławski through Metro Films, Fred Bernstein through Astute Films and Agnieszka Holland, in coproduction with Maria Blicharska, Damien McDonald from Blick Productions, Šárka Cimbalová from Marlene Film Production and Diana Elbaum and David Ragonig through Beluga Tree. The Chair of the European Film Academy Mike Downey and Field Entertainment’s Jeff Field are executive producers.

Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the CNC – Centre National du Cinema et L’Image Animée - Cinéma du Monde, Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, Centre du Cinéma et de L’Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, CANAL+ Poland, the Czech Television and ZDF/ARTE are supporting the project.

The story of the film follows the fate of a family of Syrian refugees, a solitary English teacher from Afghanistan and a young border guard, all of whom meet on the Polish-Belarusian border during the most recent humanitarian crisis triggered by President Lukaschenko opening doors to migrants in Belarus as a back door to enter the EU, according to a press release issued when the film wrapped shooting in mid-May 2023.

The international cast includes Jalal Altawil, Maja Ostaszewska, Tomasz Włosok, Behi Djanati Atai, Mohamed Al Rashi, Dalia Naous, Piotr Stramowski, Jaśmina Polak, Marta Stalmierska, Agata Kulesza, Maciej Stuhr and Magdalena Popławska.