Pop Up Film Residency Visegrad 2023 Kicks Off in Poland

WARSAW: Five participants from Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic/Slovakia and Ukraine are taking part in the 3rd Pop Up Film Residency Visegrad , which started in Poland.

The first edition of Pop Up Film Residency Visegrad was held in Bratislava, the second in Budapest, and the third one is taking place in Warsaw and Wrocław from 3 to 24 July 2023.

The programme of the three-week residency is aimed at fostering and nurturing the development of feature films closely connected to the Visegrad countries (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia), and it is organised in close cooperation with the Friss Hús Budapest International Short Film Festival (Hungary), New Horizons IFF (Poland), Febiofest Bratislava IFF (Slovakia) and Karlovy Vary’s IFF Eastern Promises (Czech Republic).

Pop Up Film Residency Visegrad is organised by French Tatino Films and Slovak Pop Up Films, with financial support from the International Visegrad Fund.

Pop Up Film Residency Visegrad 2023 Selected Participants:

Katarzyna Trzaska with Against the Grain (Poland)

Produced by Zygizaga Robert Zygmuntowski, Joanna Banach

Daniel Rihak with My World Upside Down (Slovakia)

Co-written by Peter Gašparík, Ján Štiffel

Produced by Martina Saková

Anna Korom with Lady Sunshine (Hungary)

Co-written by András Soós

Produced by Anna Szijártó

Terézia Halamová with The Hour Between Dog and Wolf (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Produced by Natalia Pavlove

Alina Matochkina with Mother (Ukraine)

Produced by Eugene Rachkovsky

