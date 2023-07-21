FESTIVALS: Films from Munk SFP Studio in New Horizons 2023 Programme

WROCŁAW: Beautiful Flower Meadow by Emi Buchwald and Bread and Salt by Damian Kocur, both produced by Munk SFP Studio , have been included in the programme of the 23rd mBank New Horizons International Film Festival , which takes place in Wrocław 20 – 30 July 2023.

Beautiful Wild Flower Meadow / Piękna Łąki Kwietna received several prizes including the Grand Prix in the International Short Film Competition of the Warsaw Film Festival 2022, while Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól launched its career last year at the Venice Film Festival, where it received the Special Jury Award.

Other Munk SFP Studio projects currently in production,Tyle, co nic by Grzegorz Dębowski and Kingdom / Królestwo by Michał Ciechomski, are taking part in the Polish Days industry section. Both films are made as part of the Sixty Minutes programme for debutants, which is financed by the Polish Filmmakers Association and the Polish Film Institute.