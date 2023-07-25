New Horizons Studio+ 2023 Announces Winners

New Horizons Studio+ selects European director-producer pairs who are developing their first or second feature film. Emerging talents from Poland, Switzerland, Romania, Spain, Germany and Ukraine took part in the programme under the supervision of the following experts: Alvaro Vega (DobleSentido), Agathe Valentin (HanWay Films), Gabriele Brunnenmeyer (MIDPOINT Institute) and Joanna Solecka (Alphapanda Polska).
New Horizons Studio+ is organised by the New Horizons Association and Creative Europe Desk Poland.
Pitching Contest Winners:
Special Mention Award (a guaranteed visit and accreditation to Connecting Cottbus):
Patryk Sielecki (Poland)
Robin Meisner (Germany
FilmCamp Award (a month-long residency stay in Norway):
The Crack (Poland, Switzerland)
Directed by Katarzyna Iskra
Produced by Giacun Caduff
CANAL+ online Letter of Intent for TV Distribution:
Niemcy – The Strangers (Germany)
Directed by Aart Steinmann
Produced by Robin Meisner
New Horizons Association / London Film Academy Main Award (script consultancy sponsored by London Film Academy):
Curtain (Ukraine)
Directed by Valeria Sochyvets
Produced by Inna Lastochkina
Click HERE for the press release.