FESTIVALS: Munk Studio Productions Dominate 15th Solanin Film Festival 2023

WARSAW: The 15th edition of the Solanin Film Festival was dominated by Munk Studio's productions made as part of the First Documentary and Thirty Minutes programmes, addressed to young artists.

The short documentary Rocking Horses directed by Marcin Lesisz won the Grand Prix of the festival.

The Best Documentary Film prize was awarded to Uncle Vakho's Dream by Joanna Rój.

The awards for Munk Studio productions included special mention for Best Actor for Dariusz Toczek in Sparrow by Marcin Janos Krawczyk, and special mention for Maciej Miller, the author of the documentary Tell Me about Me.

As in previous years, the jury chose the nominees for the Jan Machulski Award for short productions. This group includes creators involved in films made at Munk Studio: Best Screenplay: Emi Buchwald, Karol Marczak for Beautiful Flower Meadow; Best Cinematography: Sandro Wysocki for Uncle Vakho's Dream; Best Editing - Marcin Sucharski for Rocking Horses; Best Actor: Dariusz Toczek in Sparrow; and Best Documentary Film: Rocking Horses.

The 15th edition of the Solanin Film Festival was held 23 – 27 August 2023 in Nowa Sól, Poland.