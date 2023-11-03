Polish Filmmakers Association Secures Royalties for Polish Filmmakers

WARSAW: The Polish Filmmakers Association and the Polsat Plus Group are working under a new general agreement regarding the use of audiovisual works from the SFP repertoire in the scope of broadcasting, rebroadcasting and making audiovisual works available on the Internet.

Due to the wide and documented scope of the repertoire of the Polish Filmmakers Association, the parties have developed a comprehensive model of cooperation, enabling the settlement of royalties due to creators and producers protected by the Polish Filmmakers Association for the use of their repertoire by both Cyfrowy Polsat and Polsat Plus Group companies. The agreement also covers issues related to the online exploitation of works.

“Polsat Plus Group is one of the largest Polish companies and a leading provider of media and telecommunications services, so we are very pleased to extend our cooperation and the comprehensive scope of the new agreement, which also covers the Internet field of operation. The Polsat Plus Group turned out to be a pioneer of good practices in this respect, which we hope will be followed by other entities operating on the Polish market”, commented Jacek Bromski, President of the Polish Filmmakers Association.

The agreement was signed in August 2023 with first royalty payments being issued currently.

“This is certainly another important agreement in the context of our mutual relations, which provides us as a Group with a wide scope of cooperation”, says Aneta Jaskólska, member of the Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. and Vice-President of Polkomtel Sp. z o. o., Polsat Plus Group.