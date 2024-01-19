Nine Nods for The Zone of Interest at BAFTA Film Awards

The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer

LONDON: The Polish minority coproduction The Zone of Interest directed by Jonathan Glazer has been nominated in nine categories for the British Academy Film Awards 2024.

The Zone of Interest was nominated in the Outstanding British film, Supporting actress (Sandra Hüller), Director, Film not in the English language, Adapted screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Production design and Sound categories.

The Zone of Interest is a British/US/Polish coproduction produced by A24 and coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four and House Productions.

The Irish/British/US coproduction Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos, which was shot at the Origo Studios in Budapest and in Glasgow, received 11 nods including the Best film category.

The BAFTA Film Awards will be announced on 18 February 2024.